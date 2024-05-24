This Map Will Show You Where All the Cheapest Big Macs Are Around America

Hint: It's time to head to Oklahoma.

Food & Wine / McDonald's

Food prices, to put it mildly, are getting out of control, and it's causing many Americans to change their eating habits. But a rather cool interactive map could, at the very least, help you find a better deal on a Big Mac.

In early May, Food & Wine reported on both the Producer Price Index, which showed the wholesale cost of food increased by 22.4% between January 2020 and January 2024, along with a Consumer Survey by the Toronto-based data analytics Givex, which showed that almost half (47%) of American participants in the survey said they are going out to eat at restaurants less often this year than last. Additionally, the survey found that nearly half of the respondents (45%) said they have cut back on ordering delivery, and some 60% said they are preparing more meals at home.

In response to headlines like this, McDonald's released a $5 meal deal in an effort to lure customers back to its restaurants. “We know how much it means to our customers when McDonald’s offers meaningful value and communicates it through national advertising. That’s been true since our very beginning and never more important than it is today,” a McDonald’s spokesperson additionally shared in a statement to CNBC. However, there was one key piece of information people weren't aware of — this is only a limited-time deal, with McDonald's franchisees saying it's fiscally unsustainable.



Related: Here’s How Americans Have Been Changing Their Dining Habits Due to Rising Costs

But there is one more way to ensure you're always getting the best price on your burger, and that's with Pantry and Larder's McCheapest map, which shows the lowest and highest-priced Big Macs around America.

"When we first created the map, inflation and rising food prices were dominating the news. We wanted to create something that highlighted how much food prices varied across the country," Veronica Fletcher, founder and publisher of Pantry and Larder, shared with Food & Wine. "Everyone can relate to the price of a McDonald's, and there are well over 10,000 locations in the U.S., which made the Big Mac a perfect fit. We also wanted the map to be useful. By using every McDonald's location, users can zoom into their area and check where their cheapest Big Mac is."

Food & Wine / McDonald's According to the map, the cheapest burger is in Stigler, Oklahoma, where a Big Mac at one restaurant costs just $3.49, while the most expensive is in Lee, Massachusetts, at just over $8.

Right now, the prices reflect menus that are about a year old, however, according to Fletcher, the team is planning to update the prices again soon. "While the actual price of the Big Mac will have changed, the general theme of which locations and areas are the most expensive will be broadly the same," Fletcher added.

As for why she believes everyone is so obsessed with the price of a Big Mac, Fletcher noted it's likely because burgers are seen as a "cheap treat" and easy to grab and go and because "it's this value for money that keeps people coming back to fast food burgers. I also think lots of people have a nostalgic connection to burgers and remember when they used to cost half the price they do today.

Related: Here’s Exactly Why McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken

So, where can you get the best deal? According to the map, the cheapest burger is in Stigler, Oklahoma, where a Big Mac at one restaurant costs just $3.49, while the most expensive is in Lee, Massachusetts, at just over $8. And, if you want even more data, you can always check out Fletcher's "Eggspensive" map, which showcases the price of a dozen eggs in different Walmarts across the U.S.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.