Many Doctors Refuse People Who Want To Be Childfree, So This OB-GYN Created A Running List Of Physicians Who Perform Sterilization, No Questions Asked

While the tubal ligation surgery, commonly known as getting your tubes tied, is the most common form of permanent birth control, there are other surgical and nonsurgical sterilization options.

For instance, a hysterectomy is a surgery in which the uterus is completely removed. For a nonsurgical option, a patient could receive a hysteroscopic sterilization, a procedure in which metal coils are inserted into the fallopian tubes. Tissue grows over the coils, which prevents eggs from traveling from the ovaries to the uterus.

As Dr. Fran noted, if you're considering sterilization, talk to your doctor to decide the best option for you.