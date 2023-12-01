Mansfield woman marks her centennial birthday

"I made it to 100 years old."

Georgianna Simpson Johnson of Mansfield recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Johnson was born on Oct. 29, 2023, at home on Koogle Road to parents Morris and Maude Simpson. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1942.

In 1944 Johnson received a certificate of graduation from the U.S. Army Air Force at Shelby. In June of 1945, she was sent to Washington D.C. to work in the Pentagon as a clerk typist (correspondent) in the Adjutant General's Office. Johnson says she worked there until May of 1946 then returned home, where she worked for Kelly Girls for many years. She retired from Sam's Club in March of 2006.

In 1947, she married Robert Johnson, who is now deceased, and is the mother of three children — Saundra Keller (Ed) of Mansfield, Walter and Irene Johnson of Sunbury, Ohio, and John Johnson of Shelby. Johnson has three grandchildren — David Johnson, Carol Stroup and Rachel Evans — along with several step-grandchildren.

Johnson's family and friends gathered for a 100th birthday party celebration on Oct. 29 in the Community Room at Morchester Villa Apartments on Middle Bellville Road.

