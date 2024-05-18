Mansfield-area churches announce concerts and a celebration

Area churches are hosting special events over the next few weeks..

Oasis of Love Church to honor Shirley Jordan

The Oasis of Love church in Mansfield will host a celebration for Lady Shirley Jordan at noon June 8. Jordan is the wife of the church's second pastor, Bishop Walter E. Jordan, and mother of the third pastor, the late Walter E. Jordan II.

Shirley Jordan, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday, has a rich history in the community. She hosted her own show, "Black Forum," on WMFD-TV during the 1990s, and she has ministered throughout the country during her time in ministry spanning some 60 years.

Oasis of Love Church will host a special celebration for Shirley Jordan on June 8.

The pastoral sons of Bishop Walter E. Jordan are putting on the event to reflect and celebrate her many accolades and accomplishments. Area churches, pastors and bishops from around the state will be part of the celebration.

Kingsmen Quartet to sing at First Lutheran Shelby

The Kingsmen Quartet, synonymous with southern Gospel music, returns to Shelby at 6 p.m. June 9 to sing at First Lutheran Church.

Kingsmen Quartet will perform at Shelby's First Lutheran Church on June 9.

This concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be collected to support the ministry of the Kingsmen Quartet. First Lutheran Church is located at 33 Broadway St., Shelby. The church is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible.

For information, call the church at 419-347-7675.

More: Longtime downtown Mansfield church is searching for new home

Mifflin church to host monthly free meal and service

St. Michael Lutheran Church will hold a free community meal at 5 p.m. Saturday. The meal will be followed at 6 p.m. with a praise service and music by Set Apart.

The church is located at 26 E. Maine St., in the village of Mifflin.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH-area churches plan special events including Gospel show