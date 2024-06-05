MANNA Foodbank hosts inaugural 'Pack to Give Back' to combat food insecurity

MANNA FoodBank will hold the "Pack to Give Back" event from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center Expo Building in Fletcher.

"Pack to Give Back" is a premiere event that calls on corporations and businesses to unite with the shared goal of getting food to neighbors across WNC during a time of unprecedented need, the nonprofit announced in a news release.

"This crucial gathering highlights the importance of corporate social responsibility, team building and networking, all while addressing the growing food insecurity issues in our region," according to the news statement.

"We are thrilled to see the business community come together for the "Pack to Give Back" event," said Claire Neal, CEO at MANNA FoodBank. "Every packed box and team contribution underscores their commitment to aiding over 160,000 of our neighbors across WNC who without our support would not know where their next meal is coming from. We are deeply grateful for all who are participating and for our incredible sponsors who are determined to help during a time when we are serving more people than ever before in our 40-year history.”

Teams of volunteers from participating businesses will assemble bulk food products into family-sized bags to be distributed across 16 counties of WNC and the Qualla Boundary. By rolling up their sleeves, community members will be packing more than just meals — they will be packing a promise of a better tomorrow for thousands of families.

Volunteers packing rice for food distribution at the MANNA warehouse.

MANNA FoodBank acknowledged the critical support from Pack to Give Back sponsors and participating teams. They are especially grateful for long-time partner, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort, as the presenting sponsor for this inaugural event.

“We are honored to continue our alliance to MANNA as the Presenting Sponsor of "Pack to Give Back" and celebrate the power of collaboration this event represents,” said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “Together, we are not just fighting hunger; we are nourishing hope and empowering the lives of those in need in Western North Carolina.”

These businesses share MANNA’s vision of a hunger-free WNC and are investing in that vision through their generous support and participation.

For more information, visit www.mannafoodbank.org.

