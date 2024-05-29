Manitowoc's Pinecrest Historical Village starts its summer season Saturday. Here's what's planned.

The Pinecrest sign with historic structures in the background.

MANITOWOC – Pinecrest Village will begin its summer season Saturday with expanded hours and a full calendar of programs and events.

Pinecrest Village and the McAllister House Welcome Center, run by the Manitowoc County Historical Society, will be open Wednesday-Saturday starting June 1 and running through Sept. 30, according to a news release.

General admission tickets are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for youth ages 4-17, and free for children younger than 4 years old. There is also a special Access Admission rate of $2, and general admission is always free for members of the Manitowoc County Historical Society.

Pinecrest Village, 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc, is composed of more than 30 historic structures from Manitowoc County that bring to life the 1850s through the early 1900s. Guests may find themselves attending class in a one-room schoolhouse or exploring historic trades at work.

More about the Historical Society, including Pinecrest Village, can be found at ManitowocCountyHistory.org or by calling 920-684-4445.

