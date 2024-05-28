Manhattanhenge returns to New York City: where and when to watch

NEW YORK — Manhattanhenge, a phenomenon that sees the setting sun perfectly align itself with Manhattan’s grid of roadways, will once again dazzle New Yorkers over the next two days.

The solar event occurs twice a year, the first about three weeks before the summer solstice, and then another about three weeks after.

Neil de Grasse Tyson, head of the Hayden Planetarium, coined the term “Manhattanhenge” in 1997. He said it leaves a “radiant glow of light across Manhattan’s brick and steel canyons, simultaneously illuminating both the north and south sides of every cross street of the borough’s grid.”

On Tuesday, about half the sun would line up with the island’s roadways, clear and cloudless skies and temperatures forecast for the low 80s.

On Wednesday, the full sun will align with the grid, casting a unique glow through the borough’s east-west streets. The weather however is slated to be less than pleasant. Meteorologists have warned of potential thunderstorms on Wednesday, while temperatures will hover around the upper 70s.

The next time the event takes place will be Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, though the order will be reversed: full sun on the 12th and half sun on the 13th.

Here are some of the best times and places to see Manhattanhenge this year:

Half sun on the grid:

Tuesday, May 28 at 8:13 pm ET

Saturday, July 13 8:21 at 8:21 pm ET

Full sun on the grid:

Wednesday, May 29 at 8:12 pm ET

Friday, July 12 at 8:20 pm ET

Where to watch

Manhattan’s thoroughfares:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

Other spots:

Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan

Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City

________