Mangave from Rio Grande Valley makes beautiful succulents for Georgia landscapes

The architectural, and sunny landscape world of Agave, Yucca and Aloe welcomes the Mangave with the introduction of the Art & Sol Collection.

During the Garden Guy’s stint as executive director of the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, I was completely taken by a native plant named the Manfreda maculosa. The common names associated with this plant are False Aloe, Spice Lily and Texas Tuberose and was comfortably residing in the Agavaceae or agave family.

We had this plant in what I would have called the xeriscape section of the garden. If you have ever been to Mission, Texas, you might think the whole Lower Rio Grande Valley was a xeriscape. So, this section of the garden was indeed for the toughest of plants.

This manfreda is a small succulent, cactus-like plant that serves a mighty purpose. Its tall bloom stalk with beautiful pink and white flowers feeds hummingbirds and pollinators in the south Texas thicket. Incredibly, this plant is the larval host plant for the Manfreda Giant-Skipper butterfly which is under threat of extinction.

So, now a decade-plus later, I find myself having the opportunity to test a few mangave plants on a small scale. I’ve been doing this the past few years. The thrilling part is this new plant is a cross between manfreda and agave, hence the name mangave. I know nothing on the actual hybridization of each variety. But I am giving extra input on how they perform in zone 8 Georgia, and the aesthetics on landscape usage.

As I was getting ready to expound on the wonders of the manfreda and the new mangave hybrid, I find that manfreda is now an agave and known botanically as Agave maculosa. I’m thinking at least they are all in the agave family, Agavaceae. That would be no, as agaves have lost their family and now are in the asparagus family, Asparagaceae.

So, you see the dilemma, if you cross an agave with an agave, can you get a Mangave? That answer is yes, until further notice. Many of us have been clamoring for Proven Winners to debut some of the incredible Mangaves in the plant pipeline. Finally, Proven Winners did a soft release this year of the Art & Sol Collection. Six of the finest Mangaves have gotten the horticultural hearts pumping.

These represent the best of the art or architectural qualities of the mangave and sol, or the affinity of the sun. None of us testing mangave could possibly find fault with these initial six plants. The full hard release next year will surely expand the love of this new plant, even if it is in the asparagus family.

Bad Hair Day mangave, besides being cold hardy to zone 7b offers a rare architectural appeal to tall urns and olive jars.

You are probably thinking what you can do with a mangave. Truthfully the answer is anything you want. These are fairly small plants, 8-12 inches tall with a spread that might reach 20 inches. The variety Bad Hair Day, screams to be put in an urn or container where those leaves hang downward in all their glory. Besides its texture, Bad Hair Day is one of the more cold-hardy varieties rated to zone 7b.

Night Owl and Lavender Lady mangaves look like quite the pair in their containers made of repurposed agave fiber.

Then there is Night Owl. It is so beautiful you can’t go wrong with the decision for landscape or container. It is rated to zone 9, so I’ve been growing in a container. It’s a rustic, mossy clay pot from Mexico that has an iguana lizard crawling out of the side. My sister Susan, who lives in Texas, used Night Owl and Lavender Lady in pots made out of recycled agave fiber.

Lavender Lady mangave holds her own beauty next to Crowning Glory Purple Reign eucomis or pineapple lily.

Lavender Lady, with its silver-grey leaves and blushes of purple, offers great opportunities in the southern landscape, as it is rated to zone 8. It has given me some of my greatest enjoyment as I intermingled three plants among three dark burgundy-leaved Crowning Glory Purple Reign eucomis, or pineapple lilies. On the opposite side of the bed, I repeated that concept using Mangave Thunderbird with dark burgundy red leaves and Crowning Glory Princess Bride pineapple lily that ages from purple to green. Thunderbird is rated to zone 9.

Catch a Wave mangave with its silvery blue leaves is second to none in a contest of colorful foliage.

One of the most elegant of the Art & Sol group is Mangave Catch a Wave. It reaches about 10 inches tall with silvery blue foliage. Son James used his in a bed with begonias and other colorful foliage. Although this one is rated as zone 9 ,it did survive the zone 8 winter.

Thunderbird mangave sporting foliage with a burgundy blush dazzle with the architectural element in the pairing with Crowning Glory Princess Bride pineapple lily.

The sixth mangave in the Art & Sol Collection is Tooth Fairy. It is rated to zone 9 and warmer and exhibits a desert flair with pronounced spines of varying colors, cinnamon brown to yellow to orange along blue leaves.

It is a great time to be a gardener with the arrival of new plants like the mangave. Start sourcing your plants now; you might get lucky.

Night Owl mangave dazzles in this rustic mossy pot from Mexico complete with lizard emerging for the clay.

