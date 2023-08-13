Mandy Moore Reveals Her Favorite Wellness ‘Rituals’ for Feeling and Looking Her Best



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Mandy Moore reveals her top wellness habits and favorite products.

“I really strive to make time for myself,” she tells Prevention.

She swears by the Allbirds Trail Runners for staying active and a Hydro Flask water bottle to stay hydrated.

Mandy Moore is busy. As an actress, mother of two, and cat mom of three, the star knows how easy it is to let self-care fall to the bottom of her to-do list. But, the This Is Us star finds a way. And she seems to do it all while glowing from the inside out (thankfully we already received some insight into her makeup routine ). The star recently made time to sit down with Prevention and chat about wellness, fitness, and what she does to feel her best.

The A Walk to Remember star says that though she “craves routine,” it’s often difficult to find as a mom. “I have a very active toddler, so I feel like we’re always on the go—we’re at the park and we’re running around and we’re in the pool.” Ahead, she shares how she manages it all.

Prioritizes self-care

While she’s been soaking up quality time with her “fur babies,” husband, and two boys this summer, she recognizes that finding time for self-care is important. In the early morning or in the evening when things tend to calm down, “I find ritual for myself, whether it’s taking a bath—I’m a big bath lover— or reading a book. Every day it looks a little different, but I recognize that it’s important to have that time for myself that makes me a complete person and therefore a better parent,” Moore explains. “So I really strive to make time for myself.”

Moore recognizes that a big part of her overall wellness comes from the love she feels for her family—including her “fur babies.” Moore has three rescue cats (Peanut, Fig, and Olivia) which she says she and her husband call their “OG children.” So letting her cats “lead happy, healthy lives” is important to her. She ensures they’re getting all of the nutrients they need by feeding them Purina Cat Chow , a brand she is partnering with to celebrate their 60th anniversary . “It’s a really exciting thing to be a part of,” she tells Prevention.

Finds time for fitness

Moore’s definition of self-care changes from day to day, but she makes an effort to incorporate fitness. “I feel lucky to hopefully find some time for myself a couple of times a week to exercise or to move my body,” she says. And while the actress admits she “would rather chew glass” than go for a run (celebs, they’re just like us!), she keeps active by going for hikes in sunny southern California, hopping on her Peloton, strength training, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.

Trail Runners SWT

Shop Now Trail Runners SWT $124.00 allbirds.com Allbirds

Wide Mouth Bottle

Shop Now Wide Mouth Bottle $24.00 amazon.com Hydro Flask

Invests in great gear

However Moore gets moving, she “loves” wearing the Allbirds Trail Runners , which are “great for hiking” and her other workouts. Another key aspect of health for the star (and all of us) is hydration. “I try to be good about my water intake,” she adds. “They say you’re supposed to have at least half your body weight in ounces of water every day, so I try to reach that at least.” Moore uses a Hydro Flask water bottle which she says “reminds me to drink water and not have a million water bottles out there in the world.”

Tries for nutritional balance

Nutrition is the other piece of Moore’s wellness puzzle, and she admits that “fueling my body for energy” has not always been a priority. “Now, I’m so much better about that, honoring what I really need,” she explains. “I know what makes me feel good. And I’m just going to listen to my body in that sense.”

She says that while foods like yogurt, green juices, almonds, and dried fruit are all healthy snacks she likes to include in her diet, “life is all about balance.” She says she’ll never pass up a chocolate chip cookie, french fries, or a glass of wine. “I always want that stuff to be a part of my life too,” she admits. “It doesn’t feel very fun without them.”

You Might Also Like