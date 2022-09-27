Mandy Moore releases stunning new maternity photos: 'Baby boy is more than worth it'

Mandy Moore is capturing the last moments of her pregnancy with her second child in a photoshoot. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Mandy Moore is beyond excited to bring her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith to the world.

The actress, 38, and Goldsmith, 37, are already parents to 19-month-old son Gus, and soon, he will be welcoming a baby brother.

Aiming to capture the beauty she's felt in her third trimester, Moore took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of new maternity photos where she's posing in a range of flowing dresses as she frolics freely in the outdoors.

"37+ weeks," she captioned the post while tagging her photographer friend, Jenna Jones. "Thank you, Jenna, for documenting so many moments (big and small) in my life and always being down for a last minute adventure (seriously — I brought some clothes from my closet, changed in the back of my car and we dodged a bunch of guys practicing frisbee at a park by my house to grab these shots… oh all in 90 degree heat lol)."

The This Is Us star also thanked her glam squad for "coming last minute to make a very pregnant lady feel glam," adding that "with a toddler and a husband on the road, it's been a challenge to find time to mark this season of my life but baby boy is more than worth it."

The heavenly photos inspired many of her friends and followers to share their admiration for Moore and her motherly love.

"Pretty mama," wrote her friend and fellow mom Hilary Duff.

"Beautiful," added actress Claire Holt.

"Beautiful mama," a fan commented. "I love you and your growing family ❤️"

"Your belly is so beautiful," someone wrote, while another person added, "Maternity but make it art"

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life about the ups and downs of motherhood, Moore explained that her second pregnancy has been quite different than the first time around.

"It's a completely different experience going through this pregnancy with a wild toddler to sort of chase around," she shared. "It's been incredible to have this, like, unfiltered, unadulterated, just Gus time before he's a big brother, before there's another little man in the picture that will demand a lot of my attention."

