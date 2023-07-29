Mandy Moore says son Gus has Gianotti-Crosti syndrome: What to know about the condition that caused his 'crazy rash'

Mandy Moore revealed her son Gus is going through a difficult health situation. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Mandy Moore is updating followers on her son’s “hard” health situation.

The This Is Us alum took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share that her son Gus, 2, is on the mend after experiencing a “crazy rash” that initially seemed to have no explanation.

Over a photo of Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, Moore wrote, “This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday AM. We thought maybe an [eczema] flare? Poison oak? Allergy. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is.”

Moore also posted a photo of Gus’ intense red rash on his legs and wrote, “Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus's case. It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There's nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Ooooof. Anyone else ever experience this??”

The A Walk to Remember star noted that the rash was a reminder that “this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless,” even though she was grateful Gus was only experiencing an “itchy skin condition.”

“Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay,” she concluded.

What is Gianotti-Crosti syndrome?

Another name for Gianotti-Crosti syndrome, per VeryWell Health , is acrodermatitis.

According to Mount Sinai, Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a childhood skin condition , thought to be a hypersensitive response to an underlying infection. It may be associated with hepatitis B , though that link is more common in Italian children than in North America. Other viruses associated with the condition include cytomegalovirus, coxsackie viruses, parainfluenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

What are the symptoms?

As Gus experienced, the most common symptom associated with Gionotti-Crosti syndrome is a rash with blisters on the skin of the legs, buttocks, and arms, per the National Institutes of Health . These skin lesions typically last up to 10 days, but can endure for weeks.

Other symptoms include:

low-grade fever

sore throat

symptoms of an upper respiratory infection

While Gianotti-Crosti syndrome itself isn’t contagious, it’s possible for an underlying virus to be contagious.

How to treat Gianotti-Crosti syndrome

As Moore pointed out, there’s not much that one can do to treat Gianotti-Crosti syndrome, except wait it out and ensure that the child is as comfortable as possible. VeryWell Health suggests using creams that contain hydrocortisone, witch hazel, or calamine to relieve itching, as well as using acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fevers that may come with the rash. It’s also important for the child to drink plenty of fluids.