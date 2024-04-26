Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach to offer nonresident gym membership for summer

In a bid to ensure maximum use of its amenities during the slower summer months, the Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach will open its gym to nonresidents.

The proposal from Recreation Department Director Mark Bresnahan was unanimously approved by the town’s Recreation Advisory Commission during its April 16 meeting after he explained that the move would boost the recreation center’s revenue during the town’s off season.

“Our (gym) check-ins from the period of June to September are nearly half of what the traffic is during our peak four months of the year,” Bresnahan said. “So, the capacity really opens up in the summer months.”

Membership will be valid from June 1 to Sept. 30, and will cost $350, Bresnahan told the Daily News.

Non-resident membership will be limited to people who work in Palm Beach, he told the recreation board.

“We see this as an opportunity for revenue, but also an opportunity to help out those working on the island,” he said.

To verify employment, the recreation center may request to view an applicant's employment form or paystub, he said, adding that the center already has a procedure for checking a gym members' residency status.

"I don't anticipate people lining up for this membership, but I think the word could spread and we could get up to 50 people," which is the likely cap, Bresnahan said.

Commissioner Peter Harris said he was supportive so long as the recreation center continues to prioritize resident feedback.

Commissioner Millie Dayton concurred.

"I think it's neighborly ... I think it's a wonderful idea and I think it might drive more business to Seaview Cafe," Dayton said.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach rec center to offer nonresident gym membership for summer