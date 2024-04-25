Mandatory microchipping could free up shelters, reunite owners with lost pets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is considering several changes to pet ordinances. One of those would make it mandatory for pet owners to microchip their dogs and cats.

Wichita Animal Services Supervisor Lt. Derek Purcell said less than 25% of the dogs and cats they pick up are reunited with their owners, causing overcrowding at the Wichita Animal Shelter. He believes the move to mandatory chips would not only free up space but help reunite more owners with their pets.

Purcell said the shelter is taking in 15 dogs per day. Many of the strays are not microchipped, making it hard to find their owners. He said mandatory microchipping provides several benefits.

“Your animal stays out of the shelter, the population here doesn’t go up, I have less staff that I have to maintain at the shelter to care for the animals, and I get more people on the street addressing the issues in the community,” said Purcell.

Wichita City Councilmember Mike Hoheisel said there are some tweaks being made to the proposal before it is voted on. He thinks confirming pet owners are complying will be a challenge but adds there are only positive outcomes in implementing the rule.

“It’s going to be difficult to enforce to where everybody does, but there’s profit in trying if we can inch that number up, so we do not have to put animals down because of a lack of space,” said Hoheisel.

Kansas Humane Society Director of Communication Jordan Bani-Younes said the process is painless for the pet, lasts a lifetime, and is affordable. He said Wichita Animal Services can provide the service for $15.

“This is a microchip. It’s really, really small, it’s about the size of a long stem grain of rice, and that just sits between the shoulder blades, so it doesn’t really cause any harm to the animal,” said Bani-Younes.

Purcell said the city is updating their online software, hoping to soon offer pet licensing, which is now only offered in person or by mail. It will also allow you to set up a microchip appointment.

Purcell said they do not have the staff to go door-to-door, forcing pet owners to get the microchip, but said it will save animals from being euthanized if people get on board.

The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a microchip clinic on May 18 at the Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 Woodland N., in Wichita. Up to 200 animals will be able to get chipped free of charge.

