How to Manage Family Finances When Costs Feel Unmanageable

You're not imagining it—the price of everything, from eggs to childcare, has spiked in recent years. Still, with the right budget, your family can thrive—here's how.

Design by Jasmine Purdie for Parents; Getty images

It used to be that talking about money was considered taboo. But when it comes to building a financial legacy, knowledge is indeed wealth. We want our children to understand our spending habits, the motivation behind our short- and long-term money goals, and what financial security means to us. These conversations will one day inform their own decisions.



So, even if you’re making cutbacks, your kids will appreciate your willingness to talk about it. That’s why we’re helping you broach the topic with this guide to all things finances.



We’ve got your back!



Grace Bastidas



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.