30-year-old man served as 'flower girl' in his friends' wedding. He says the role 'matched his energy.'

Even though we may still be social distancing come May 9th, that doesn’t mean we can’t still treat our loved ones to some TLC — only instead of showing up on their doorstep IRL, we’ll have to let a surprise bouquet from afar do the felicitations this year. On a brighter note, for those of us already planning in advance, many of the top virtual flower shops are currently offering early delivery dates for Mother’s Day. And you know what they say about early birds: they always get the good deals. Don't waste time weeding through hit-or-miss florist options in your Google search bar, because we’ve already curated the hit list ahead — and, yes, they ship nationwide. These chic blooms are sustainably sourced, uniquely designed, and can be ordered from the comfort of your own couch-desk within days of requested delivery. Some even offer same-day delivery, but save yourself the stress — if you want to beat the Mother’s Day flower crush, it’s easier to schedule a date now. Ahead, find everything from unique farm-fresh arrangements to the dozen-rose classics, wrapped and ready to send a little sweetness in one virtual click.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.The Bouqs Co. DealUse code MOMDAY for $15 off. Best ForArtisan "farm to table" floral arrangements that are cut and shipped to order from local sustainable florists across the country.DeliveryNationwide shipments with delivery dates as soon as next-day depending upon bouquet selection and availability. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 delivery or gift a flower subscription. PriceRanging from $50 to $80 with free shipping for site members (vase fee not included).Shop Bouqs Co. FlowersThe Bouqs Co Luxe, $, available at The Bouqs CoUrbanStems DealIndividual code available while browsing for free shipping on your first order.Best ForSustainably sourced and originally arranged bouquets with limited-edition offerings from featured designers and influencers.DeliveryNationwide shipments with free next-day delivery; free same-day delivery available in NYC and D.C. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 and 5/9 delivery or gift a flower subscription. PriceRanging from $48 to $185 with free deliveryShop UrbanStems Bouquets FromYouFlowersBest ForA stacked selection of classic blooms from a wide network of trusted florists — from a dozen-roses to multi-colored rose arrangments and spa set to chocolate treat add-ons. DeliveryNationwide, no-contact shipments with same-day delivery on orders placed before 3 p.m. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 and 5/9 delivery with an additional $2.99 fee. PriceRanging from $39.99 to $139.99 with an additional $2.99 service fee for same-day deliveries. Shop FromYouFlowers FlowersFrom You Flowers The Sunrise Bouquet, $, available at From You FlowersEast Olivia Deal10% off first order with email signup Best ForFun, vibrant, and Instagram-worthy preserved floral arrangements and unique fresh Flower Therapy boxes to DIY your own bouquets.DeliveryLocal pickup in NYC and nationwide delivery. Express shipping is still available for Mother's Day for an additional $3 fee. PriceRanging from $55 to $175, plus delivery.Shop East OliviaEast Olivia The Samantha, Spring - Small, $, available at East OliviaLula's GardenBest ForSimple, stylish, and eco-friendly succulent garden gift boxes complete with care kits.DeliveryNationwide shipments with three-day delivery and same-day delivery available in L.A. Place your order by May 5 to have your delivery arrive by Mother's Day. PriceRanging from $25 to $85 with additional shipping and handling costs dependent upon delivery areas.Shop Lula's Garden Mother's Day GiftsLula's Garden Personalized Garden, $, available at Lula's GardenPetalledDeal Get 10% your first order with promo code PETALLEDLAUNCHBest ForAdd an experiential twist to flower deliveries with a curated box of fresh blooms, plus instructions to build a one-of-a-kind florist-worthy DIY arrangement.DeliveryFedex overnight shipping to the contiguous United States. Select bouquets are available for Mother's Day delivery or gift a flower subscription. PriceKits range from $65 to $125. Monthly, bi-monthly, and quarterly subscriptions are also available at a discounted rate. Shop PetalledPetalled Modern Love, Petite, $, available at Petalled1-800-Flowers.com Deal Save up to 15% on Mother's Day gifts and bouquets with code FIFTEEN. Best ForFun yet classic floral arrangements spanning from double-dozens of long-stemmed roses to designer's choice medleys along with edible gourmet gift options (chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate-covered Oreos, brownie cakes, etc.).DeliveryNationwide delivery with same-day delivery available depending upon zip code. Same-Day Mother's Day delivery is still available. PriceRanging from $29.99 to $519.99 with additional shipping and handling costs dependent upon delivery areas (vase fee not included).Shop 1-800-flowers.com Arrangments 1-800-Flowers Pastel Posy Bouquet, $, available at 1-800-FlowersFTD Deal10% off sitewide Best ForA curated selection of brightly designed bouquets with additional gourmet options (cake pops to chocolates, artisanal snacks, succulents, and more).DeliveryNationwide shipments for next-day deliveries and same-day deliveries available only in San Francisco, L.A., and NYC. A flexible delivery window on 5/8-5/9 is still available. Your order may be delivered on either date.PriceRanging from $28 to $127 with additional shipping and handling costs dependent upon delivery areas (vase fee not included).Shop FTD Mother's Day FlowersFTD Fiesta Bouquet, $, available at FTDteleflora Deal$10 first orderBest ForFast, fresh, and artfully arranged bouquets sourced from top local florists around the world. DeliveryNationwide and international delivery with same-day delivery available on orders placed before 3 p.m. Monday – Friday or before 12 p.m. on Saturday – Sunday. Select bouquets are available for 5/9 delivery with an additional $10 fee. PriceRanging from $34.99 to $349.99 with an additional $15.99 service fee. Shop teleflora FlowersTeleflora Desert Sunrise Bouquet, $, available at TelefloraOde à la ROSEBest ForClassic fresh florals, everlasting dried arrangments, and preserved rose boquets.DeliverySame-day delivery in NYC, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Next-day delivery is available nationwide. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 and 5/9 delivery.PriceRanging from $54 to $364, plus a $15 delivery fee.Shop Ode à la ROSEOde A La Rose Danielle, $, available at Ode A La RoseProFlowersBest ForA curated selection of brightly designed bouquets that are hand-crafted by a network of local florists.DeliveryNationwide shipments for next-day deliveries and same-day deliveries available only in San Francisco, L.A., and NYC. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 and 5/9 delivery.PriceWide range of prices from $55 to $200 depending on bouquet size Shop ProFlowers CollectionProFlowers Hello Sunshine Bouquet, $, available at ProFlowersBlooms TodayBest ForFloral arrangements and gift packages sourced from local shops across the country by a family-run and customer-first business that's been around since the 1920s. DeliveryNationwide shipments with delivery dates as soon as next-day depending upon bouquet selection and availability. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 and 5/9 delivery with an additional $5 fee. PriceRanging from under $35 to over $75 with shipping and service fees not included. Shop Blooms Today FlowersBlooms Today Make Her Day Bouquet, $, available at Blooms TodayFloom Best ForAmazon-like ordering ease with boutique, cool-girl blooms that are sourced from locally-curated florists.DeliveryNYC delivery only with same-day available. Select bouquets are available for 5/8 and 5/9 delivery.PriceRanging from $79 to $150 with additional shipping and handling costs dependent upon delivery date ($14.99 for next-day and $19.99 for same-day deliveries).Shop Floom Flower DeliveryThe Sill Best ForA unique selection of succulents, air plants, and other greenery with artfully-designed ceramic planters.DeliveryIn current times, expect nationwide shipments to be received within in 5-10 business days. Express shipping is available at checkout for select Mother's Day plants or gift a digital gift card or a plant subscription. PriceRanging from $9 to $52 with an additional $8 standard shipping fee or free shipping on orders over $75.Shop The SillThe Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig, $, available at The SillFlorists.com Best For All-season bouquets ranging from classic arrangements to fruit and gift baskets brimming with sweets, coffee, and coasters. Delivery Flat rate $14.99 shipping and handling fee, some gifts are available for same-day shipping. Mother's Day express delivery is available with an additional $7.99 fee.PricePrices range from $46-$109 depending on gift size and type. Shop Florists.com Bouquets The Popup Florist Best ForArtful, eco-conscious, and hand-curated arrangements that combine unexpected bloom textures and color palettes to create a unique bouquet for every delivery. DeliveryNationwide shipments with same-day deliveries and pickups in NYC on orders placed between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday. PriceRanging from $45 to $225 with a vase included.Shop The Popup Florist Popup Florist Bessie, $, available at Popup FloristFloracracyBest For Premium, personalized arrangements with access to custom blooms and messages, including various styles for every special occasion. Customize it yourself or let them customize it for you. DeliveryOvernight priority shipping is included as a base price of up to $100. Orders placed today may not be delivered by May 9.Price$155-$350 total. Shop Floracracy Arrangements BloomscapeBest ForBeautiful indoor plants, tools, and collections ready for delivery to your door while setting you up with the tips and tricks to keep plants alive, all from 5 generations of greenhouse growers. DeliveryMost orders ship within 2-6 business days after being placed. In some instances, your order may ship sooner. Orders placed today may not be delivered by May 9. Gift an e-gift card instead. PriceRanging from $35 to $150 Shop Bloomscape Mother's Day Shop Bloomscape Mini Money Tree, $, available at BloomscapeEnjoy FlowersBest ForA female-led and family-owned, flexible monthly flower subscription that also offers one-time bouquet purchases of premium blooms grown on sustainable farms.DeliveryNationwide shipments with delivery dates as soon as next-day depending upon bouquet selection and availability. Orders placed today may not be delivered by May 9. Gift a flower subscription instead. PriceOne-time bouquets are available ranging from $59 to $89Shop Enjoy Flowers CollectionFarmgirl Flowers Best ForDaily-designed seasonal bouquets (sourced from ethical growers) wrapped in local roasters' burlap coffee bags for a rustic feel.DeliveryNationwide shipments with delivery as soon as same-day within San Francisco and overnight to two-day availability in all other states. Orders placed today may not be delivered by May 9.PriceRanging from $48 to $175 with additional shipping and handling costs dependent upon delivery areas (vase fee not included).Shop Farmgirl Flowers