Man Shocked to Discover Rescue Cat Remembers Exactly Where He Was Picked Up as a Stray

Cats are extremely territorial animals. They like claiming their space and calling it their own, whether that’s a studio apartment or an entire block of their neighborhood. In Japan, one local legend about cats is that if you lose yours, you should simply inform the neighborhood strays that your cat has gone missing, and they will help guide it home.

After seeing this video, I think I believe it.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In this clip, a man brings his five-year-old-cat back to the place where he was first found as a homeless kitty—and the cat is clearly none too happy to be back. Little Leo has clearly not forgotten what it was like to be alone and helpless in that place. When he was nothing more than a kitten, he jumped on a dog’s back and insisted on following them home to start a new life. This time, he catapults himself into his owner’s arms and climbs back up into his little backpack, making sure there is no way that he’s brought out there to be left behind.

Related: Stray Kitten Who Interrupted Couple’s Wedding Finds Forever Home With Them

Picking Up a Stray Cat

Five years earlier, the man was out on a walk with his dog when he came across a small, gray and white kitten who would not leave them alone. There were stray cats in the neighborhood, but this little guy didn’t seem to belong to anyone. He was undersized and the vets informed the man it was possible that he was the runt and rejected, or had otherwise been separated from his litter. One thing was sure, little Leo sure was adventurous.

The man took him home and nursed him back to health, even bottle-feeding him at times. But in the intervening years, Leo has given that love back to him in spades, accompanying him on trips, to work, to workouts—all over. “He’s my unofficial emotional support cat,” his human jokes, over shots of the kitty snuggling on his shoulder in an accompanying video.

What to Do With a Stray Kitten

Since it’s kitten season now, many people are coming across the same site that this man did five years earlier. It’s up to each individual person whether or not they want to become part of the mythical “cat distribution system” and make the cat your own, as this man has done. But even if you aren’t ready to become a cat dad, there are ways to help support the feral and stray kittens who may be popping up in your neighborhood.

If the kittens are with their mother, just leave them alone. Yo may see about calling a local trap, neuter and release program (TNR) to keep the cycle from perpetuating. If the kittens look sick and injured or the mother is nowhere around for a period of days, only then should you see to call in a rescue.

To help feral mama kittens and their babies have the best possible outcomes you may provide them with food, water, and shelter. There are many guides available online about how best to support this vulnerable population and assist local animal rescue resources, who are already stretched to a breaking point.

Looking for more PetHelpful updates? Follow us on YouTube for more entertaining videos.

Or, share your own adorable pet by submitting a video, and sign up for our newsletter for the latest pet updates and tips.