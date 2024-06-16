Man hosts mobile barbershop at Juneteenth event to support KCPS Foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Juneteenth KC’s heritage festival, men were receiving free beard trims to celebrate the achievement of Christopher McNeil.

McNeil won the “Benevolent Beards” competition from Wahl, thanks to his foundation, Books and Barbers. The organization gives free haircuts and books to students.

“It’s a gamechanger,” McNeil said. “It’s more than just about giving haircuts because what happens is, when you give a kid haircut, it increases their confidence and so they’re more willing to to try and show up and be their authentic self when they get into school.”

Three barbers were at the event giving out free beard trims and in addition, Wahl, the company sponsoring the contest and event, donated $100 to Kansas City Public Schools for every person who received a trim today.

McNeil admitted that he started the foundation because he used to struggle in school. “I was a kid who did really struggle with two things,” he said. “I struggled with literacy and so I wasn’t a great reader. And then also I was a kid whose parents couldn’t afford to take him to the barber shop. So, I was oftentimes teased because, you know, I was getting a kitchen haircut.”

McNeil would go on to receive a doctorate’s degree and uses his own story to show kids that anything is possible. “No matter where you start, you know, you can finish strong.”

As a result of wining the contest, McNeil received $20,000 and Wahl donated $5,000 to KCPS, on top of the donations from today’s free beard trims.

