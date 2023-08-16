Man arrested after chase leads to near incident at Pleasant Valley High School

Aug. 16—A school resource officer is being hailed a hero after a police chase of a suspect lead to Pleasant Valley High School, officials say.

Jason Corey Cottrill, 41, was arrested on fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless endangerment charges, and is being held on a collective $9000 bond in Calhoun County Jail.

Police first received a call around 2 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a running vehicle near Angel Drive in which the driver, Cottrill, allegedly appeared intoxicated / passed out.

"When the deputy made contact, the suspect woke up and took off," Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

The responding deputy pursued Cottrill through county roads that lead to Pleasant Valley High School.

The SRO of the school, Deputy Seth Kirk, heard the chase and had the school go into "protective measures," Wade said.

As the chase progressed, Cottrill's vehicle hit a telephone pole near the school, but the man exited the car and headed directly for the school gym.

"The deputy passionately defended his school," "I believe some students actually saw through the windows, some teachers and students saw him get the guy down at gunpoint and was able to get him in custody before he made it to the gym."

Pleasant Valley High School gave thanks to the quick-thinking deputy on the sign in front of the school.

"Deputy Kirk is a great young man," Wade said. "We look at some things that happen in our country and there's been some failures of SROs to take action, and God knows that we hope we never have anything happen at any of our schools. And if we do, I pray that we are well trained and have men and women of courage that will do what is necessary to protect the kids. Deputy Kirk did that yesterday."

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.