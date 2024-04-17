Mamma mia! The loss of Italian waiters is a tragedy for lasagne lovers

They are the earliest memories I have of eating out. When my father took us to a small trattoria in Notting Hill, there was pasta, a trolley heaving with all manner of dolci – and there were Italian waiters.

But a perfect storm, a veritable minestrone of economic factors and UK government policy, looks set to cast this experience as nothing but a memory. For while the pasta and the puds are there, increasingly you won’t find an Italian serving you in an Italian restaurant.

As the celebrity chef Aldo Zilli puts it: “These days, it’s ‘All right, mate?’ rather than ‘Buongiorno!’” The final nail in the coffin for Italian restaurants hiring staff from their homeland is the hike in the Government’s minimum salary requirements for skilled work visas: up a whopping 50 per cent from £26,200 to £38,700 as of April 4.

It is, says Plaxy Locatelli, who runs the acclaimed Locanda Locatelli in London with her husband, Giorgio, “catastrophic for our industry”. And the lament is not heard just in the UK. This week, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera wrote the obituary of what was once a young Italian’s rite of passage, a stint as a waiter in London and the experiences that went with it. The journalist Antonio Polito reflected that: “A young Italian with initiative, the will to work and curiosity could once say, ‘I’ll go to London.’” But now it’s buonanotte to all that.

And customers, people like me, who relish that full-on Italian experience will miss it. Marcello Distefano, the managing director of the San Carlo chain of restaurants, tells me about “growing up in [the UK], fond memories filled with those great maître d’s, the majority of whom were foreign, who brought colour and flair to the dining experience”.

Italian waiters' knowledge of the intricacies of their country's cuisine adds to the experience of dining out in trattorias - Yusuke Kohno/iStockphoto

Isn’t the point of eating out to take you away from the outside world, to absorb you in a paradise of cooked food and no washing-up and – to add to the fantasy – to be in a place that doesn’t just taste Italian, Greek or Spanish, but has the authentic voice, accent and spirit of that country? And yes I know it breaks employment law to choose staff based on where they come from but that’s the fun: to hear Italian dishes described by someone raised on them, rather than a well-meaning English lad trying to say saltimbocca alla Romana as if he knows how it’s made from watching his nonna do it.

Distefano adds: “The UK restaurant industry was built using mainland Europeans, hiring staff from Italy, France, Greece, Poland and so on who had a different attitude to hospitality than the British worker. We still need access to that market but it’s proving more and more difficult. And while we’re in a stronger position as a group I feel sorry for the smaller independents, particularly those away from city centres who will really suffer.”

“We’re losing that authenticity,” says Zilli, who once ran a number of Soho-based Italian restaurants and now owns Casa Zilli, an at-home meal service in Surrey. “Customers will miss it,” he believes. “They want to get that experience they had on their travels to Italy, but unfortunately it will be lost.” But, he argues, “it’s an opportunity: British school leavers can now get jobs in this industry and people like me can train them”.

James Chiavarini, the owner of Il Portico restaurant in London’s Kensington, points out that this is not actually a sudden cultural change. “Immigrants come in waves. Twenty years ago, they were Italians, 30 years ago Spanish and 40 years ago it was Portuguese. And we haven’t had Italians in our restaurant for 10 years,” he says of the business his father, Pino, founded in 1967. “We hire on talent and nothing else.”

It’s a sentiment endorsed by Laura Santtini, the owner of Santini, another classic Italian restaurant, beloved of Frank Sinatra and founded by Gino Santin in 1984. She contests that the idea of an Italian restaurant staffed only by Italians is pure theatre. “It’s disingenuous,” she says. “I got rid of that exclusive Italian situation a long time ago. I employ lovely people wherever they come from. I’m interested in authentic people authentically doing their job well, and actually my customers share that view.”

So if you fancy hearing that the dish of the day is a melanzane alla Parmigiana, sung by a waiter with a distinct Neapolitan flourish, your best bet is to get on a plane to Calabria.

