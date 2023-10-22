Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, review: shock – a talent show with actual talent

Television ideas are endlessly recycled – I trust you’re excited for the impending return of Gladiators – and ITV has judged that it’s time to revive the search-for-a-West-End-star. You may remember Andrew Lloyd Webber doing a roaring trade in these some years ago, finding new faces for The Sound of Music, Oliver!, The Wizard of Oz and Joseph.

This time we’re looking for two unknowns to play the parts of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! And what saves this talent contest from being a tired rehash of an old format is the location. We’re in Greece – Corfu, rather than the original film location of Skopelos – and it’s just the tonic we need, now that the weather in Britain has turned grim.

Actually, it soon becomes clear that there’s a slight hitch with this because the programme-makers seem to have picked a time of year in Corfu that has the climate of Broadstairs in March. But they’ve done their best to disguise it by saturating the show in gorgeous colours to recreate the tone of the original film. The episode begins with the performers singing and dancing through the streets, and it’s instantly uplifting.

The show's judges and hosts: Judy Craymer, Alan Carr, Zoe Ball, Jessie Ware, Amber Riley and Samantha Barks - Matt Frost/ITV

The show has wisely done away with filming the open audition stages, and we start with the shortlist of 14. So far, it’s not too X-Factor: no one has tearfully ventured that they’re doing this for their dear, departed granny, for instance. The judges – performers Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks and Amber Riley, with comedian Alan Carr – are all supportive. None of them feels the need to fulfil the “nasty” judge role, à la Simon Cowell or Craig Revel Horwood, although Carr teases: “Let those other judges bang on about vibrato, breathing... Ugh, boring. Stick your vibrato where the sun don’t shine.”

The contenders, mostly fresh out of drama school, are living together in a villa. “This isn’t Love Island!” says Zoe Ball, who is here as presenter. I find Ball’s Tigger-ish enthusiasm too much for the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, but her style is perfect for this.

The musical director and creative director of the stage show put the hopefuls through their paces. They’re quite tough on them, because this is a genuine search for someone good enough to hold their own in the West End. “It’s not going to be easy but nor should it be, because nor is eight shows a week,” says Barks, who got her own big break by placing third in Lloyd Webber’s I’d Do Anything.

When the contestants performed in pairs, the episode started to drag. But as the field narrows, that should remedy itself. It’s feelgood TV. Let’s hope that future episodes feature some real sunshine.

