Male Strippers, Tell Us The Secrets And Stories About Your Job That Most People Don't Know

Exotic dancers have one of the most interesting jobs in the world, possibly because it's a profession that's often looked at as taboo and isn't discussed very often (even though, of course, their work is totally valid!). And I feel like we especially don't hear from the men who work in that industry.

So, because a lot of people don't know about the job, I'd love to hear from current and former male strippers about your experiences, secrets, and stories.

Like, maybe you performed at a bachelorette party in a $100,000-a-night penthouse suite, and you have sooooooo many stories you want to share about the people and their requests.

If you've ever had to travel to a particular destination, do you always bring security or a bodyguard with you?

Perhaps you've worked as a stripper for over a decade, and you just want to set the record straight about certain misconceptions that people might have about the job.

If you have years of experience, maybe you can easily spot which people in the club are secretly married. Or maybe you learned a particular trick that always gets you a bigger tip. Warner Bros. Pictures

Heck, maybe you're a straight man who stopped working at a strip club for women because you figured you'd make more money at a gay strip club instead. Were you right or wrong?

Perhaps it's easy for you to separate your sexual identity from the job, and you genuinely love what you do. Or maybe you're iffy about the work, but you feel pressured into keeping the job because it's good money. Or maybe the job just isn't what you thought it'd be, and making a decent living off of it is much harder than you ever anticipated. Netflix

Let's talk! Use the comments below to tell us your wildest secrets and stories from your work as a male stripper (or use this Google form if you'd prefer to remain anonymous).

The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video.