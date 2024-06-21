Maker to Main founder Lynn Cheney honored for contributions to sustainable food systems

Lynn Cheney of Worcester has long been an advocate for sustainable farming and food systems as founder of Lettuce Be Local food hub in Sterling and Maker to Main grocery store in Worcester.

Members of the food industry, family and friends honored Cheney at a May fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund. The event held at BirchTree Bread Company on Green Street in Worcester, included the proclamation of “May 9, Lynn Cheney Day,” presented by Mayor Joseph M. Petty. Other city dignitaries and state senators also attended the event.

Cheney in March closed her Maker to Main location in Worcester’s Canal District citing issues with foot traffic and debt incurred from a monumental build-out and renovation. When she announced the store’s closure, she had eight different job offers, some of them restaurant and food related. “It was a lot to digest,” she said. The original Maker to Main in downtown Worcester opened in 2020, moving to Harding Street in Sept. 2023.

State Senator Michel Moore, Lynn Cheney, Mayor Joseph M. Petty, State Senator Robyn Kennedy, and Worcester Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn take the stage at Birchtree Bread Co. during an event to honor Cheney.

Harry Kokkinis, former president of Table Talk Pies and current executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Kathryn Tsandikos, who runs George’s Coney Island in Worcester, reached out to Cheney with the idea for the event in honor of her commitment to the city.

“I was really taken aback,” said Cheney, who gave the OK when she learned that all event proceeds would benefit Massachusetts Farm Resiliency. “I wanted the event to be about farms, not me,” said Cheney. The community foundation-supported fund launched in July 2023 to assist Massachusetts farms impacted by summer floods. United Way of Central Massachusetts took the lead on coordinating the fund with the state.

Lynn Cheney speaks during a reception at Birchtree Bread Co. Thursday.

In April, Cheney took on the full-time role of Vice President of Communications for the United Way of Central Massachusetts, after working on a part-time basis.

Tim Garvin, CEO and President of United Way of Central Massachusetts, reportedly looked to hire someone who was deeply connected to community and who had business and communication experience. Cheney has a degree in communications from Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic and was a small business owner for 12 years. She previously was involved in food insecurity programs with United Way of Central Massachusetts and knew Garvin.

Tim Garvin, CEO and President of United Way of Central Massachusetts, speaks about Lynn Cheney during a reception at Birchtree Bread Co.

She said she is grateful and appreciative of all the support from community and is fortunate to have formed so many strong relationships with not only farmers, but also people in the food industry and small business owners. “They all are wonderful, amazing people who work so very hard and give back to community,” said Cheney. “These are challenging times, especially for small businesses,” she said.

Closing a business is just as hard as opening one, according to Cheney, who was “devasted” when she permanently closed Maker to Main. Transition to United Way is a “bright spot,” she said.

Lynn Cheney is hugged by partner Bill Nemeroff during a reception at Birchtree Bread Co. Thursday.

On a personal note: Cheney and life-partner Bill Nemeroff are Worcester residents. An executive chef, Nemeroff co-owns BT’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester and helped with prepared foods at Maker to Main, which offered a full -service deli. Nemeroff currently is assistant director in culinary operations for the Worcester Public School System. He has won numerous prestigious awards, including the title of Worcester’s Best Chef.

At home, Cheney said she leaves cooking “to the area’s best and most decorated chef (Nemeroff.) Honestly, cooking really isn’t my thing, but don’t tell Bill,” she said laughing.

Congratulations and best wishes to Cheney on her new job. In free time, she plans to work as a consultant, helping more farmers move agriculture forward.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The Dish: Maker to Main founder Lynn Cheney feted at May fundraiser