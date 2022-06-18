The most popular soundbar at Amazon is on sale for just $40
If you find yourself constantly grousing "What did that guy just say?" while hitting rewind, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. And we found a gem: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is on sale for just $40. This popular TV helper, which has earned a five-star rating from 11,000-plus reviewers, is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.
Bowfell Small Sound Bar
15 inches wide, with a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power, you get crystal-clear audio. Plus, there are three modes (music, movies and dialogue) to maximize whatever you’re enjoying on TV.
Theater-quality audio
The Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar provides big, impeccable clarity to go along with those HD visuals you spent so much for. It's only 15 inches wide, has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power, ideal for enhancing on-screen dialogue. This means you’ll get crystal-clear dialogue without having to crank the TV’s volume to eardrum-splitting levels. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level.
"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or Fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theatre-quality sound in our little living room."
Three modes
Of course, sometimes you do really want to crank it up. Well, the Bowfell's three modes (music, movies and dialogue) will maximize whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its included remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume just to hear dialogue anymore.
That's great news for family members with hearing issues. "Grandma had to blast the TV because she couldn't understand the dialogue while the background sounds and music were really loud," shared a five-star reviewer. "So we bought this inexpensive speaker and it works great and solved the problem."
Setting up your new Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is super easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drives or smartphone and tablet. You can even connect it to your laptop.
Seriously, for 40 bucks, this one’s a no-brainer.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Just sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
