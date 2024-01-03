Major Update in Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Spousal Support Situation

2023 is finally over which means (among other things) Kelly Clarkson can finally stop paying spousal support to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock!

Just in case you forgot the details of their whole very complicated arrangement, back in March of 2022 it was reported that Kelly would be paying Brandon a giant one-time sum of just over $1.3 million. But on top of that she had to pay spousal support payments of $115,000 per month until January 31, 2024 (as well as monthly child support payments of $45,601 per month).

Meanwhile, Kelly got to keep their Montana properties, multiple cars including a Porsche, and a flight simulator—while Brandon got to keep their “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses,” as well as some cars and snowmobiles, a golf simulator, and several fancy watches.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Anyway, that January 31 expiration date is just around the corner, and Kelly "couldn't be happier."

“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year. Kelly’s looking at this as a fresh start and she couldn’t be happier for a clean slate in 2024.”

Oh and FYI before we go, last month a California labor commissioner ruled that Brandon has to pay Kelly $2,641,374 for—as Us Weekly put it—"overstepping in his managerial role and unlawfully procuring deals that should’ve been handled by her talent agent." His team is appealing the ruling, but yikes!

