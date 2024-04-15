Major new furniture store moving into Renaissance. Get the details

Long-time Jackson area furniture store Interior Spaces is opening in a new location this week.

It will be opening in 18,000 square feet of prime space in what was formerly Ethan Allen Furniture Store in Renaissance in Ridgeland. The opening is slated for April 19.

"This is a great new tenant and needed category for our merchandise mix and perfect complementary tenant for Renaissance retailers and restaurants," Mattiace Properties CEO Andrew Mattiace said.

Interior Spaces owner Rachel Ravenstein said this is fourth time she has moved this business over the years. It started at Maywood Mart in Jackson, then moved to DeVille Plaza in Jackson and then to Lakeland Drive before moving to Madison in the same building as Juniker Jewelry, owned by her husband, John.

Moving into Renaissance was almost the luck of the draw, however, as she is now consolidating the Madison location and the Lakeland location.

"(The Renaissance location) is just a beautiful, beautiful store," Rachel Ravenstein said. "It was really built to be a furniture store and laid out in that way."

While combining the Lakeland location with the Madison location, she said she is keeping the Lakeland location open and rebranded as Metropolitan Antiques and Interiors.

"We will only be closed there for a couple of days and we will have a grand opening for it later in May," Ravenstein said. "We will be going back to having dealers in it that rent spaces, and we sell their merchandise. It will be more focused on antiques and stuff for the home."

Everything started coming together when someone approached her and her husband about renting out the space in Madison beside the jewelry story, which necessitated Ravenstein to ponder a new place for the furniture store.

"Finally, in October I drove to Renaissance and sat in the parking lot and looked at the old Ethan Allen store," she said. "I texted and asked about the size of the store. I went and looked inside at the end of October and signed the lease in December."

Ravenstein said Interior Spaces will sell Sherrill furniture, Century, Hancock and More, Norwalk, Rowe and many more.

"The showroom and everything we will have is truly going to be fabulous," Ravenstein said. "I have two merchandisers who have done nothing for the last month except setting up that showroom. We are going to be furniture and design. I know I am biased, but I think it is going to be the prettiest furniture store I have ever been to in my life."

She said she is spending a lot of time training staff and getting everyone ready for the grand opening.

"We are going to go above and beyond what a regular furniture store offers as far as service is concerned," Ravenstein said. "We will do a lot of custom design work and custom orders. I want everyone who shops with us to have an experience they cannot get anywhere else."

Ironically, the business that came to Ravenstein wanting the space in the Madison store eventually decided against the deal and they are looking for a tenant, which she says is OK.

"It just shows this really was meant to be," Ravenstein said. "It's what started the ball rolling, but end the end, it didn't work out for them to do it. But if that had not happened, none of this would be happening now. I do feel like things happen for a reason. This just happened the way it happened."

