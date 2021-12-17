Give the gift of fitness — Fitbits are $100 off at Amazon and they arrive by X-mas

$60 $80 at Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a fitness tracker, this is it — Fitbit is having a sale off of every single model of its popular smartwatches and fitness trackers. From the stylish Luxe with its chic bracelet accessories to the cutting edge Versa 3, every Fitbit in every color is on sale for at least twenty percent off! What could be any better? The fact that they all arrive in time for Christmas if you act fast!

The eighteen models, and colors, that are on sale make it an even better time to buy a fitness tracker for someone else — whether your dad has been meaning to walk more, your spouse has big intentions planned for the new year or your kid plays a sport, there are plenty of people who could use the features of a reliable fitness tracker.

Best for the beginner: Fitbit Inspire 2 $70

So slim you'll hardly know it's there - the Inspire 2 is only 1.06 ounces! (Photo: Amazon)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a slender, minimal device that handles all the basic activity tracking needs: it counts steps, distance, hourly activity, calories burned and even sleep. It also has a 24/7 heart rate monitor, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and has up to 10 days of battery life. It comes in black, white or a rose hue and weighs a mere 1.06 ounces.

The Inspire 2 also has more than 22,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer shares “It’s functioning flawlessly…is very easy to use and really is a good little motivator. I love the gentle alarms, the relax exercises and the little reminders to drink water and exercise. The sleep tracking is really fascinating…I have pretty small wrists and it’s not overly bulky, is light and by no means bothersome.”

$70 $100 at Amazon

Most stylish: Fitbit Luxe $120

For a high-style fitness wearable, the Fitbit Luxe is a great pick — and it's on sale right now for only $120. The vibrant color touchscreen displays the time, plus health data, like 24/7 heart rate, sleep tracking and breathing rate. It also tracks workouts and stress levels, and provides call and text notifications. The Luxe comes in orchid, black or lunar white and the bands can be upgraded with a variety of chic options, including stainless steel mesh and a link bracelet.

One exercise-resistant reviewer says the Luxe actually got them moving more: “I’ve been using the Fitbit Luxe and...seeing a snapshot of my week...All the data was eye-opening enough as to where my problem areas were. Gave me enough motivation to try at least two 5-10 minute workouts a day from the Fitbit mobile app — in addition to getting at least 10,000 steps. So far I’m very pleased and am going to stick with it!”

$120 $150 at Amazon

Best color screen: Fitbit Charge 5 $130

A brilliant color screen and seven days of battery life! (Photo: Amazon)

If a smartwatch seems like overkill, an activity tracker like the Fitbit Charge 5 can be just the thing. It can still track steps, heart rate and SpO2 levels as well as sleep, stress and calorie burn. The Charge 5 features a brilliant color screen and still manages to have up to seven days' worth of battery life. It comes in three colors: a pearl white band with a gold device, a black on black or a blue band with a platinum device. Plus, it's $50 off, making it just $130.

One reviewer, said at 71, "With the knowledge I have gained from my Fitbit I have lost weight, sleep better and feel better...The app is a must for me. I can control my stress better with the heart rate function and the stress management programs in the app. Very pleased I invested in myself!"

$130 $180 at Amazon

Best for kids: Fitbit Ace 3 $60

With animated watch faces, an eight day battery life, on-screen celebrations and virtual badges, the Ace 3 is the Fitbit for kids. It comes in yellow, blue or black and red and still tracks all the same data as the adult versions – all-day activity tracking, bedtime reminders, silent alarms and sleep tracking. caretakers and parents can manage the device and their own from a single location. Kids can send messages and challenge family members for fitness goals. Plus, the Ace 3 is waterproof up to 50 meters so it’ll still work in the shallow end.

One reviewer with a twelve-year old says “My daughter joined cross country and we wanted a way to track her running and activity levels. This was perfect for her. She normally hates wearing any type of jewelry but has not had a problem with this. She sleeps with it and it doesn’t bother her. It tracks her sleep and lets us know how well she slept…It’s very lightweight and sturdy.”

$60 $80 at Amazon

Best for use with smart devices: Fitbit Versa 3 $180

The Versa 3 plays well with Alexa-enabled devices. (Photo: Amazon)

If you already have a smart device with Alexa in your home — like an Echo Show — you'll be pleased to see how well the Fitbit Versa 3 integrates with that system. You can speak into your watch to get news, set alarms, make reminders and control smart home devices. You can also use the Versa 3 to take Bluetooth calls and play music from Deezer, Pandora or Spotify. And of course, it's still a fully functional fitness tracker for biking, hiking, walking and more. It also measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

One reviewer, a widow who wanted to start walking again after her husband's passing, said she found an additional unexpected benefit: "Here's another great plus for the watch. I wear hearing aids and when my phone was in my handbag I couldn't hear it ringing. With the Fitbit, it pulsates on my wrist to let me know if I have a message, notification or if the phone is ringing. So if you have a hearing disability, this watch is great."

$180 $230 at Amazon

Best stress-buster: Fitbit Sense $200

The Fitbit Sense measures your nightly blood oxygen levels, sends alerts if your heart rate strays from your average measurements, detects electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure your body’s response to stress and even assesses your heart for atrial fibrillation (heart rhythm irregularity). In addition, it features a sizable screen, six days of battery life, built-in GPS and access to digital assistants like Alexa.

The Sense has over 16,000 five-star reviews from happy customers. One pleased user declares “This thing is a life changer…the EDA, mood and calming exercises are very good. I use them every day before and after work. I also get EDA pings when my heart rate spikes and I can easily pinpoint what caused my stress. The calorie database and the ability to scan a barcode makes tracking your calories so easy. I’ve only had mine for two weeks and I already lost 2.8lbs.”

$200 $300 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

