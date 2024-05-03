This majestic cactus boasts Arizona's state flower. Here's how to spot the blooms

Cactuses are an integral part of the Arizona landscape — especially the tall saguaros that tower over swaths of the desert.

Each year in the late spring, white blossoms emerge in the desert, crowning the majestic saguaros that grow in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona and Mexico.

Considered one of the most beautiful flower species of the Sonoran Desert, this striking natural jewel was named Arizona's state flower in 1931.

Here's everything you need to know about the saguaro flower, its meaning to Arizona and when and where to see it during the bloom season.

Why is the saguaro blossom Arizona's state flower?

Arizona has about 51 native cactus species, but the saguaro is likely the most well-known.

A desert icon, the imposing and inspiring saguaro and its flower can only be found in the diverse Sonoran Desert, which spans across Arizona, Mexico and some southeastern areas of California.

The saguaro is one of the most unique symbols of Arizona, where cactuses dominate the visual landscape just about anywhere you go. The bloom — a round flower nearly 3 inches in diameter and with lush, waxlike petals — was designated Arizona's state flower in 1931.

What time of the year do saguaros bloom?

The saguaro blossoms appear on the tips of the long arms of the cactus starting as early as late April, but peak flowering usually happens during May and June.

The red fruit that emerges from the flowers that get pollinated usually appears around July. The fruit was once used as a food source by the Tohono Oʼodham people and is still used today to make jelly and wine.

What does the saguaro blossom smell like?

The saguaro flower has a strong, sweet, melonlike scent, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

The blossom's smell attracts nocturnal pollinators, including bats and moths. During the daytime, bees and birds continue to do the work.

How often do saguaros blossom?

Only once a year, and only for a few hours.

The saguaro flowers have an extremely short bloom period, opening at night and closing by evening the next day.

However, one saguaro could produce many blossoms throughout its arms and stems that bloom at different times during the late spring and early summer.

Saguaro flowering is triggered by winter rain, increased day length and warmer late spring temperatures.

Where can I see saguaro blooms?

Any time you take a hike or go on an outdoor activity in metro Phoenix, you'll likely see a saguaro nearly everywhere you go, but here are some of the most popular spots where you can catch large groups of saguaros and increase your chances of seeing the blossoms.

Make sure to take heat precautions, carry water at all times, and follow the safety guidelines suggested at each of these sites if you decide to pay them a visit.

South Mountain Park and Preserve

Phoenix Mountains Preserve

Desert Botanical Garden

McDowell Mountain Regional Park

The Phoenician Cactus Garden

Cave Creek Regional Park

Four Peaks Wilderness

White Tank Mountain Regional Park

Lost Dutchman State Park

Cactus Forest Drive

Douglas Spring Trail

For bonus points, you can catch a saguaro in downtown Phoenix at the Arizona Center. The community has named the cactus "Prickles."

Is cutting down a saguaro cactus illegal in Arizona?

Yes. The giant saguaro cactuses are slow to grow and propagate, making the species a candidate for the list of endangered flora. Because of this, harming these cacti or their blossoms in any manner, for any reason, is illegal in Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona state flower: Your guide to the saguaro blossom