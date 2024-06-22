How to maintain healthy plants in the Las Vegas summer heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With scorching temperatures upon us, many think cacti are the only plants able to survive in southern Nevada however, from roses to Mexican Bird of Paradise and Crape Myrtles many plants and flowers can thrive in the summer heat of the desert.

Las Vegan Daniela Martinez took a stroll through “Moon Valley Nurseries,” on Friday in hopes of finding the perfect plants for her garden during the summer season.

With scorching temperatures upon us, many think cacti are the only plants able to survive in southern Nevada. (KLAS)

“I look for symmetry and plants that will do well in the sun because we are obviously in a place that gets high heat,” Martinez shared.

She is very much aware that each plant has a specific need.

“Putting them in their right environment with certain ones that will get more shade and then others that need more sun is key,” she added. “Then also the watering, that’s the biggest part,”

Matt Fichera who works for “Moon Valley Nurseries” said it can be an ongoing battle for customers when it comes to keeping their plants robust and healthy.

“People come in and say, ‘”I gave my plant a drink and sprayed the whole plant down.'” That’s probably one of the worst things you can do to your plant,” Fichera shared.

He added that it’s the water pellets in the sun that act as a magnifying glass that can burn the leaves of the plant.

Others shop around in the heat finding alternative ways to protect their vegetation like Armando Martinez.

“I’ve had to create little screens like the ones you use for the windows with 2X2 pieces of wood and build my own afternoon shade,” he shared.

He also noted that while water is key, that’s not all plants need to flourish.

“Fertilizer is a must. You’ve got to feed your plants. You can’t just water, because then you’re not giving it the minerals that they need,” Martinez said.

Using low nitrogen fertilizer and liquid vitamins are good ways to maintain soil too.

Also, keeping your plants healthy in the off-season is vital to get them ready for the blazing summer months.

