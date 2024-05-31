This Maine town was named one of the best places to travel in the world in August

What do Sri Lanka, Morocco, Edinburgh and Rockland, Maine have in common?

They're all considered top destinations to travel to in August.

The Rockland tourism industry has lobsters to thank for a new accolade to tout this summer, having been named one the "10 Best Places to Travel in August" in the world by travel magazine, AFAR. Not that this will save the lobsters from the pot, of course.

Rockland was one of three U.S. cities to make the cut, alongside Washington D.C. and Big Sky, Montana.

Why visit Rockland this summer

Each city on AFAR's list has a specific reason to visit in the month of August - in the case of Rockland, it was "forgetting the summer diet for the best possible reasons," as stated by writer Mark Ellwood.

Those reasons being the native lobster, which will be the guests of honor (and main course) at the world-famous Maine Lobster Festival.

The "crustacean celebration" will run from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2024 at Penobscot Bay. In addition to the traditional favorites such as bisque and rolls, visitors will be able to sample more creative interpretations such as turnovers and deep-fried dumpling.

What AFAR said: "There’s more to the bash, with a cooking festival for those keen to show off their kitchen prep schools, and a 10K road race. The highlight, though, is Sunday afternoon’s Great Crate Race, where anyone foolhardy and athletic enough can sign up to try to scamper across 50 lobster traps strung together like a bobbing obstacle course across the harbor. This is a true community effort, staffed almost entirely by local volunteers and run by a nonprofit that siphons all the money made back into Midcoast Maine community programs."

Travel tips for the Maine Lobster Festival

AFAR recommended lobster lovers to reserve a room at the 250 Main Hotel due to its convenient location within walking distance of the festival.

For those not within driving distance, flying to Rockland normally requires going through Boston on the regional carrier Cape Air. AFAR suggested an alternative of flying to Portland which has seasonal service to a range of cities including Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Charlotte, then driving to Rockland, "a scenic detour that takes around 90 minutes."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: See why Rockport ME was named a best travel spot to go in August