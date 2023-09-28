'Maine Cabin Masters' Star Launches Home Decor Line

Calling all Maine Cabin Masters fans: We have an exciting update regarding Ashley Morrill's emotional announcement from earlier this year. The Magnolia Network star has officially launched Rustic County—her own home decor brand inspired by florals, nature, and, of course, Maine. We know MCM fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to shop Morrill's original designs since she first announced the news in May. And the first product ready to add to your cart? Throw pillow covers!

Easily incorporated into any living space, these Maine- and garden-inspired covers feature Morrill's original artwork in multiple color ways, making them lightly customizable to fit in better with your home's aesthetic. Currently, the Garden Collection boasts four covers to choose from, all with the same five color options, making it easy to mix-and-match the patterns if you can't choose just one favorite. The From Maine With Love collection has three pillow covers available, and as you can guess, they all feature artwork centered around Morrill's home state. The best part? Each pillow cover starts at only $40, with an option to purchase solely the cover or an insert as well.

The release has been a long time coming for Morrill, who says she wanted to do something on her own apart from the show for a while now. Though she loves designing with the crew, she's enjoying working with her closest girlfriends to create a home decor line perfect for fans of the show and fellow lovers of the rustic-chic style.

“With Rustic County, I’m sharing my art with my fans, allowing them to bring the cabin experience—and part of the show—into their own homes,” Morrill says.

Though these are the only products from the Rustic County collections currently available, you can als0 snag some Rustic County merch in the form of koozies, trucker hats, T-shirts, and more while we wait for the rest of the drop. Morrill's team promises there will be more products to choose from shortly (get excited for tea towels, note cards, and more), but in the meantime, we're just happy the long-awaited launch has finally occurred!

Sunflowers

Shop Now Sunflowers $40.00

Full Moon Crow

Shop Now Full Moon Crow $40.00

Little Lobstahs

Shop Now Little Lobstahs $40.00

