Maija De Rijk-Uys
T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | EAST AND SOUTHERN AFRICA SAFARIS
Contact
Go2Africa
Cape Town, South Africa
27-79-151-9980
youtube.com/c/go2africasafaris
De Rijk-Uys gets clients to the continent’s lesser-known reaches — she can arrange paddling tours of the Orange River on the Namibia-South Africa border, scuba diving off Kenya’s Diani Beach, and stays at the Jabali Ridge camp, in Tanzania.
Additional Specialties: Family Safaris
Languages Spoken: English
Average Daily Spend: $1,000
Trip Planning Fees: None
Testimonial
"The Go2Africa team was incredible to work with. We have travelled all around the globe and rarely use an agency, but planning our dream trip to Kenya seemed a little overwhelming. The team made the process so seamless. We were able to do everything we had dreamed of, and the trip was better than we could have imagined."
For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.