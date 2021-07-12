'Where has this been all my life?' Amazon shoppers are raving about these tummy-slimming briefs — on sale for $13

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Behold, the shape of things to come...but only if you jump on this deal now. (Photo: Amazon)

As we venture out into the world again, shapewear sales are surging.

The best shapewear is something that will help smooth you out without sacrificing comfort, allowing you to look and feel good while you're out. But, of course that's not always easy to find. Shapewear can also get pricey, with some options costing more than the clothes you wear over top. Basically, it's hard to find good, affordable shapewear.

Well, hold onto your little black dress, because Amazon is running a deal right now that you can't miss. The retail giant has slashed prices by 60 percent on top-rated Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Anti-Static Briefs. Right now, you can score these smoothing high-waist briefs for as low as $13 (were $32)!

These high-waisted briefs aren't just budget-friendly — they have a lot of other things going for them. Made from a combination of 70 percent nylon and 30 percent elastane, the briefs are that perfect combo of stretchiness and softness you want in shapewear.

Oh, and have we mentioned that they make your butt look great too? (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Anti-Static Briefs, $13 (was $32), amazon.com

The Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Anti-Static Briefs are specially designed to give you an hourglass silhouette, while smoothing out bumps and bulges in the process. A nice perk: The briefs feature a silicone elastic waistband to help keep them from rolling down while you go about your business.

Another pro? Unlike other types of shapewear, they don't look frumpy.

The Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Anti-Static Briefs comes in several shades, including black and a beige latte lift, which is $17.

This shapewear has thousands of fans who rave about its ability to smooth things out. "I got this because I paid waaaaaaay too much for my Spanx camisole," one happy user wrote. The Tame Your Tummy Briefs "fit me like a dream" and "don't squash me in the least," they said.

Story continues

"Man does it feel good to not have to suck it in 24/7," a fellow fan wrote. "Even sitting down, it feels great." Another wearer had this glowing review: "OMG! Where has this been all my life?... It smooths everything out! ❤ No muffin top, and you look amazing in dresses." And, they added, "I'll never go without one when wearing something fitted."

This amazing deal won't last: If you're in the market for comfortable shapewear, act fast!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

