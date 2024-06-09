Mahomet Soda Fest bubbles over with fizzy fun

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois soda and pop enthusiasts enjoyed a festival meant for the fizz on Saturday.

The Soda Fest saw hundreds of people come out to downtown Mahomet. They could sample or buy hundreds of different types of national and local pops. The event also featured music, food trucks, bounce houses, and more.

Organizer Melissa Brown said the event has a wide appeal.

“I think we do a good job of trying to have something for everyone. We also have, like, the craft vendors, all the way down at the very other end that so you can just do something even if you don’t want to taste soda. There’s something for everybody.”

The event will return again next year.

