The magical pull of Sedona, where the LA set go looking for answers to life’s deep questions

Say “Sedona” in UK circles and you’ll likely be met with blank faces, but mention the Arizona town in the US and people start ­making the sorts of sounds they really should keep to the bedroom. This small desert town, punctuated by red rock formations, is a popular hiking hotspot, but it has also developed a seismic spiritual following, ­particularly from the Los Angeles set, who head here to escape the frenetic West Coast for long weekends.

Its credentials translate to huge numbers of tourists in relation to the size of the town. About three million ­visitors, or 8,000 a day, descend on the ­destination, where fewer than 10,000 people live. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times published a guide to ­visiting Sedona “without being a jerk”. One of the biggest problems is cars and parking space, so the best time to visit is out of season, from July to August or January to mid-February.

So what exactly is all the fuss about? Spiritualists believe Sedona marks a collection of vortexes, the points where natural energy lines in the Earth meet. It’s a crude comparison, but you could say Sedona is something like the Glastonbury of America. These visitors believe that energy can be felt in your body by visiting these vortexes, causing them to find peace and forge meaningful personal ­connections with the stones. Others come looking for answers to life’s deep questions, while some just enjoy ­coming here for the spectacular nature.

Spiritualists believe Sedona marks a collection of vortexes, the points where natural energy lines in the Earth meet - Getty/E+

Filmmakers have long been in on the secret of Sedona and its stately red rocks. Broken Arrow, The Lone Ranger, Forrest Gump and Thelma & Louise are a handful of the more than 100 movies that have been filmed around these natural sandstone monuments. Many John Wayne Westerns were captured here and the town was also one of Walt Disney’s favourite vacation spots. Thunder Mountain, one of the rock formations, inspired the Disneyland roller-coaster of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Of course, this scorched earth was first home to Native American people, who were making spiritual connections with the ground from an estimated 37,000 years ago. Many still live in Sedona, including the Yavapai and Tonto Apaches, and some of the most spectacular sights, including Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock and Courthouse Butte, were first Native American monuments.

I visited during September as a spiritual sceptic but with an open mind. I certainly believe in the healing power of nature, and was particularly ­interested in the groundswell of ­Americans who were taking mindfulness a step further here.

Halfway up Bell Rock, perhaps the most handsomely round and ­pristine-looking of the monuments, I had stopped on a boulder’s ledge after a 15-minute hike. Pete Sanders, a spiritualist who has advised Pentagon staff on stress reduction and mood elevation, and who moved to Sedona in the 1990s, told me to focus my gaze towards the orange rock on the horizon. The rock forms the other side of the bowl shape of monuments that cradles Sedona town, making a circle. I was told to imagine myself shooting way up beyond the clouds into a utopic abyss above the human realm.

There was sun-warmed rock beneath me reminding half my brain that I was on the ground, but Sanders’s tutorship, and his ­breathing exercises, had taken me somewhere else. It was interesting to try imagining something that may seem impossible on the face of it, like flying beyond the clouds, and discover that my imagination was actually capable of way more than I’d ever given it credit for. Whatever you think of Sanders’s belief in a higher dimension, his energy is calming: an exercise designed to help with stress at work that involves a hand movement above your heart while standing on the rocks would be helpful to even the biggest naysayer.

Tours are offered by spiritualist Pete Sanders

We walked around Bell Rock’s base, and then Cathedral Rock, where numerous hiking trails offer both flat and hillier routes. There isn’t a great need to go far: I found wandering the bases of these monuments provides a profound sense of calm as you look out on dozens of other weathered shapes of sandstone. Whether you believe the calm is because of the energy lines, the idea of the energy lines, or the fact that ­Sedona’s visitors tend to be peaceful anyway, is up to you.

The next morning, I went out with spiritualist Crystal StarrWeaver. “No one in Sedona uses their birth name!” she said, before asking me to stand in the middle of a twisted tree trunk on a remote, rocky plain. In Sedona, the roots and stems of many plants are twisted, from emory trees to the agave plant, and locals believe they get like that because of the energy lines. I took Crystal’s pendulum, one of the devices spiritualists use to “sense” energy, into the tree and tried to feel something profound. This time, it didn’t work. It felt forced to stand where I was, with people watching, unlike what I’d done with Pete Sanders, but the views had still been outstanding.

Adam stayed at Sedona's Enchantment Resort

In 2014, Sedona was awarded Dark Sky status, becoming the eighth international Dark Sky community. It means the town isn’t just quiet – everything’s locked up and restaurant staff have cleaned up and gone home by about 8.30pm. Hotels serve later: before dinner at the Enchantment Resort, I had been driven through the property and out into a field. It was still early evening, but no lights are allowed in Sedona much after darkness falls, so everywhere was inky black. By now, I’d learnt that people in Sedona have an innate level of comfort that means you end up trusting a stranger to stand in silence with you in the middle of nowhere, gazing up at the stars.

You may not find magic on these lauded rocks, but you’ll definitely find it twinkling in the Sedona night sky.

How to do it

The Enchantment Resort (00 1 928 282 2900; enchantmentresort.com) offers doubles from £290. To book a session with Pete Sanders’s team, visit freesoul.net; to book a tour with Crystal StarrWeaver, email crystalstarrweaver@gmail.com0

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.