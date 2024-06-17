A magical forested ranch in North Texas awaits adventure. Take a peek inside

Sitting off the banks of the Brazos River, Fuller's Folly River Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, offers four unique accommodations — a 1920s farmhouse, a safari tent, and two impressive treehouses — all designed to connect guests with nature.

On the outskirts of Weatherford, Fuller’s Folly River Ranch perfectly encapsulates Bill Fuller’s nature-inspired vision, kindheartedness and humor.

Fuller, a Fort Worth native, has wholeheartedly embraced a natural affinity for adventure and a deep love for the outdoors his entire life. These passions first took root in his early years when his grandfather introduced him to the joy of fishing on the Brazos River when he was around 5 years old.

“I grew up hunting and fishing,” remembers Fuller, a third-generation landowner of his Parker County ranches. “I think that’s a great way for a lot of people to connect with nature – but you don’t want to stop there. You want to learn new ways to connect with the natural world for its own sake.”

From skiing in the majestic Andes Mountains of Chile to white water rafting along the Colorado River and scuba diving off the shores of Cozumel, Fuller’s thirst for adrenaline-fueled adventures knows no bounds. Each exhilarating experience leaves an indelible mark on him, fueling his appetite for new and thrilling opportunities.

“I didn’t stop hunting and fishing, in other words,” Fuller says. “Everyone knows you don’t get a sense of wonder and awe sitting in front of a computer. And I think everyone believes that having some wonder and awe in your life is important.”

Now, generations later, those passions have continued to flourish as he imparts that same adventurous spirit to his children and grandchildren — a priceless gift that generations ahead had also passed down to him. And the 350-acre forested property along the Brazos River was his answer to fostering a love of adventure in others.

A peek into Fuller's Folly River Ranch

Every detail of the ranch has been carefully considered to enhance his mission.

The enchanting drive down Dennis Road, lined with blooming wildflowers and vibrant overarching trees, sets the scene even before arriving at the front gate of the ranch. Once entering the property and traveling down the mile-long gravel road, the beauty of nature unfolds: butterflies float along the path, tiny drops of rain fall on the windshield, squirrels dart across the road, a turtle saunters slowly, and a pair of cardinals watches from overhead.

“You find wonder and awe from the sunset,” Fuller reflects. “You get it from the meadows and forests and rivers.”

Upon arriving at the Magical Treehouse, the newest addition to the ranch, a few details immediately stand out. Thousands of trees surround the two-story home, which stands 15 feet off the ground, placing visitors among the lower canopy wildlife. The smell of rain clings to the cedar-lined treehouse, and a large wooden porch wraps around the entire building, overlooking a small creek. At night, palpable silence consumes the area, briefly interrupted by hooting barn owls and the sound of rain falling on the leaves.

“The thing that brings people so much pleasure are aromas,” Fuller says. “These aromas of freshness—the smell of petrichor—and the tactile feeling of sand and water. While the city is all about thinking, the country is all about feeling.”

Fuller emphasizes that beyond the peace nature brings, it fosters a connection with our ancestors and those who came before us, allowing visitors to almost step back in time.

“About two years ago, I held an arrowhead from the river,” he recalls. “I thought, ‘I’m the first person to hold this in 5,000 years.’ The person who created this was born, grew up, had children, and died here. I ponder: Is he on my mind, or am I on his land? It was a profound experience and a real sense of connection with whoever this person was and their survival.”

“You can just immerse yourself and experience what generations before you did on this same land,” he adds.

What activities are offered at the ranch?

Ranch activities at the ranch include:

Inner tube floating

Kayaking

Fishing

Petting farm

Petrified wood laboratory

Fairy forest

Painted rock station

Roping practice

Hiking

Axe throwing

