'Bring new joy to your fire': These color-changers are $12 for Memorial Day — nearly 60% off

It's Memorial Day, which means it's time to enjoy start enjoying warm nights outdoors and plenty of summer magic. You're sure to make lasting memories by spending time around the fire, sharing stories and laughs with friends and family. But to add some real color to those memories (literally), surprise your loved ones with these No. 1 bestselling Magical Flames Fire Color Changing Packets. Your fit pit will burst with vibrant hues and their eyes will light up. Right now, you can get them for 57% off, making a 10-pack just $12 (down from $16) when you use this special code 15SUMMERMFS at checkout.

Magical Flames Magical Flames Fire Color Changing Packets, 10-pack $12 $16 Save $4 with code Your bonfires are about to get way more exciting. Throw in one of these packets for an hourlong show! Save $4 with code Copied! Code: 15SUMMERMFS $12 at Amazon

You needn't harness a magical spell to change the color of fire. Amazon makes it easy with these handy packets. Here's how they work. Each pack comes sealed so no chemicals come in contact with the skin. All you have to do is toss one to three packs right into your fire, and watch it burn, baby, burn! The flames provide a brilliant show for over an hour without mess or strong fumes.

Some 30,000 five-star fans have made this a No. 1 bestseller! But as with any fun thing in life, there are a few warnings to note: Don't use in propane fire pits or gas-lit fireplaces due to the risk of explosion. And never cook over the flames.

Jazz up your time around the fire with these "magical" flame color changers. (Photo: Amazon)

The packets provide hours of eye candy. One shopper confirmed: "Fun thing to have on hand when sitting around the fire. Just throw the packet in and watch the colors change. Lasts quite a long time and makes the flames even more mesmerizing. My nephew loves the magic of color changing."

"Fabulous effect!" one reviewer exclaimed. "We had a cookout and started the fireplace. While our guests were chatting, I snuck over to the pit and put a pack on the flames. Well, one of our guests noticed the colorful flames and brought attention to our other guests. It was a spectacular show, and our guests loved it! Now everyone wants to do this at their cookouts! Big hit! We love it!"

"My very own Harry Potter–like magic!" raved another fan.

Another impressed camper said: "If you want to bring a new joy to your fire, definitely get two or more packs to give the party a sparkling show with fire and colors for all ages."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

