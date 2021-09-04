The comfy walking shoes nurses and podiatrists love are 45 percent off at Amazon's Labor Day sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these stylish kicks. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a new pair of comfy sneakers on sale for Labor Day? Who wouldn't?

We turned to the professionals — podiatrists and nurses — as well as the ultra-opinionated (and often right) Amazon shoppers to find "the one." When a pair of shoes has thousands of rave reviews from those in-the-know, we always take notice. We're also noticing that they’re a downright ridiculous 45 percent off for Labor Day weekend.

The Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes have received acclaim from thousands of Amazon shoppers — we’re talking over 15,000 perfect five-star reviews. That’s just the icing on the cake, though: Everyone from Amazon delivery drivers to nurses and warehouse workers have fallen head over heels with these slip-on sneakers.

They’re far from the only ones too: New York City-based podiatrst Dr. Polina Zaydenberg recommends them for those with various foot ailments, noting:

“If you have heel pain or pain in the ball of your foot, these are a good option for you,” she shares with Yahoo Life. “I like that the toe box is accommodative—it’s good for those with bunions or hammertoes.”

They’re stylish, as well: The Doussprt sneakers come in 12 colors, and all are made with mesh fabric and an air cushion sole. They slip right on, and they’re durable yet impossibly lightweight — just the thing for adding that spring in your step.

Here’s what shoppers have to say about the gorgeous (and more importantly, comfortable) kicks. Grab them on sale for Labor Day!

Perfect for all terrains

How cute is that multi-color swirl? (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you’re walking on grass, wood, tile or dirt, you need a pair of shoes that can keep you supported and stable. These do just that — according to this Amazon delivery driver:

“These shoes are amazing,” she writes. “I am a delivery driver for Amazon and working long days being on my feet I have had a lot of issues with shoes. I came across these and decided to try them and I’m sooo happy I did. Great support. Fit perfectly. My feet don't sweat. I can walk on all terrains and not notice the difference. Amazing shoes and way worth their price!”

Others enjoy wearing them on hikes:

“I love that they give less shock to the knees by providing a thick heel,” one shopper wrote. “I have arthritis in my left knee and these seem to do the trick. I take my dogs on hikes and daily walks. This footwear made it fun again.”

A third chimed in: “Love love love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement eight hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height...No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit.”

A must if you have a job that requires you to be on your feet all day

Your feet will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

If sitting is considered a luxury in whatever role you have (or even if your day doesn’t allow for too much time spent kicking back) then do yourself a favor: Try these on for size.

One warehouse employee loves them so much, she said they’re like a hug for her tired feet:

“They have a lot of support. I work in a warehouse and am on my feet from the time I arrive to the time I leave. I need great support or my feet pay the price. These shoes are great; they hug my feet and have great support!”

Another added: “Very high comfort level and the shoes have a platform heel almost. They help me look taller in a subtle athletic vibe. Super nice to walk and stand in for a long time (like working in a lab).”

“Absolutely LOVE my new shoes!” another noted. “As a healthcare worker, I stand on my feet on and off for 10 hours. Super comfortable. Great for walking, vacations, even workouts at the gym! I have to invest in another pair as a backup.”

Nurses are obsessed

This bold red is sure to liven up any outfit. (Photo: Amazon)

Perhaps the biggest praise comes from one particular demographic: Nurses. Not only do they rave about how comfy they are for all-day wear (truly a highlight, considering they’re on their feet all day) but that they’re so good, they even purchased multiple pairs.

“I'm a nurse and I'm on my feet a lot. I've tried so many different kinds of shoes and these were so great I ordered a second pair right away!!” a shopper writes. “I also get lots of compliments on them and have recommended them to several of my coworkers. They are very lightweight, easy to put on and breathable!!”

“These shoes are amazing,” another added. “Lightweight but supportive. I wear them all day as a nurse and my feet feel great at the end of the day. They breathe really well so no foot sweat or odor which I really like. I have them in three colors—red, gray and pink—and get compliments every time I where them.”

“I have high arches and bunions AND I'm a nurse, so I'm on my feet at least 10 hours a night,” one shared. “I finally broke down and bought these, and I'm SO glad I did. My feet and back feel so much better!”

Go ahead, join the fan club!

