These comfy sneakers are nurse- and podiatrist-approved — and they're just $33 at Amazon for Black Friday
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Want a new pair of comfy sneakers on sale for nearly half price? Who wouldn't?
We turned to the professionals — podiatrists and nurses — as well as the ultra-opinionated (and often right) Amazon shoppers to find "the one." When a pair of shoes has thousands of rave reviews from those in-the-know, we always take notice. We're also noticing that they’re now 45 percent off for Black Friday!
The Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes have received acclaim from thousands of Amazon shoppers — specifically, nearly 17,000 five-star reviews. That’s just the icing on the cake, though: Everyone from Amazon delivery drivers to nurses and warehouse workers have fallen head over heels with these slip-on sneakers.
They’re far from the only ones too: New York City-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg recommends them for those with various foot ailments, noting:
“If you have heel pain or pain in the ball of your foot, these are a good option for you,” she shares with Yahoo Life. “I like that the toe box is accommodating — good for those with bunions or hammertoes.”
They’re stylish, as well: The Doussprt sneakers come in 13 colors, and all are made with mesh fabric and an air-cushion sole. They slip right on, and they’re durable yet impossibly lightweight — just the thing for adding that spring to your step.
Shop it: Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes, $32 (was $60), amazon.com
Perfect for all terrains
Whether you’re walking on grass, wood, tile or dirt, you need a pair of shoes that can keep you supported and stable. These do just that, according to this hard-working (and hard-walking) woman: “These shoes are amazing,” she writes. “I am a delivery driver for Amazon and working long days being on my feet I have had a lot of issues with shoes. I came across these and decided to try them and I’m sooo happy I did. Great support. Fit perfectly. My feet don't sweat. I can walk on all terrains and not notice the difference. Amazing shoes and way worth their price!”
Sport types enjoy wearing them on hikes. “I love that they give less shock to the knees by providing a thick heel,” one shopper wrote. “I have arthritis in my left knee and these seem to do the trick. I take my dogs on hikes and daily walks. This footwear made it fun again.”
A third chimed in: “Love, love, love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement eight hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height.... No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit.”
Shop it: Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes, $32 (was $60), amazon.com
A must if you have a job that requires you to be on your feet all day
If sitting is considered a luxury in whatever role you have (or even if your day doesn’t allow for too much time spent kicking back) then do yourself a favor: Try these on for size.
One daylong walker loves them so much, she said they’re like a hug for her tired feet: “They have a lot of support. I work in a warehouse and am on my feet from the time I arrive to the time I leave. I need great support or my feet pay the price. These shoes are great; they hug my feet and have great support!”
Another added: “Very high comfort level and the shoes have a platform heel almost. They help me look taller in a subtle athletic vibe. Super nice to walk and stand in for a long time (like working in a lab).”
“Absolutely LOVE my new shoes!” another noted. “As a healthcare worker, I stand on my feet on and off for 10 hours. Super comfortable. Great for walking, vacations, even workouts at the gym! I have to invest in another pair as a backup.”
Shop it: Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes, $32 (was $60), amazon.com
Nurses are obsessed
Perhaps the biggest praise comes from one particular demographic: Nurses. Not only do they rave about how comfy they are for all-day wear (truly a highlight, considering they’re on their feet all day) but that they’re so good, they even purchased multiple pairs.
“I'm a nurse and I'm on my feet a lot. I've tried so many different kinds of shoes and these were so great I ordered a second pair right away!!” a shopper writes. “I also get lots of compliments on them and have recommended them to several of my coworkers. They are very lightweight, easy to put on and breathable!!”
“These shoes are amazing,” another added. “Lightweight but supportive. I wear them all day as a nurse and my feet feel great at the end of the day. They breathe really well so no foot sweat or odor which I really like. I have them in three colors—red, gray and pink—and get compliments every time I where them.”
“I have high arches and bunions AND I'm a nurse, so I'm on my feet at least 10 hours a night,” one shared. “I finally broke down and bought these, and I'm SO glad I did. My feet and back feel so much better!”
Go ahead, join the fan club! Just keep in mind that this low price is only for Black Friday — snag a pair on the cheap while you still can!
Shop it: Doussprt Womens Walking Shoes, $32 (was $60), amazon.com
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $85 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $115 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, $78 (was $180), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB), $750 (was $799), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $90 with on-page coupon (was $123), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Hades (Xbox), $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $165 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $79 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
CHIROGUN Percussion Massage Gun, $50 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
FITPULSE Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, $50 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $800), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $175 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $24 (was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Dark Shadows Skull Earrings, $24.50 (was $35), amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Lace Mixed Dress, starting at $22 (was $49), amazon.com
Guess "Basic" Gold 7 Piece Mixed Bangle Bracelet, $13.50 (was $23), amazon.com
Lamincoa Womens Air Running Shoes, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46 (was $70), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Aroma Housewares 8-Cup, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (was $399), amazon.com
HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $145 (was $345), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $13 (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Herstyler Hair Repair Serum, $12 (was $16), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $55 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $110 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (was $65), amazon.com
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read more from Yahoo Life:
Amazon's absolute best Black Friday deals just launched—shop now before they sell out
We're calling it: Here are the single best Black Friday deals at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more!
Black Friday means unbeatable TV deals — starting at (what?!) $100
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.