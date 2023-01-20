We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Magic Spoon — the high protein, low-carb cereal celebrities love — is on sale at Amazon 'til midnight

Korin Miller
·2 min read
magic spoon cereal
Save up to $2 a box today! (Photo: Amazon)

You've probably at least heard of Magic Spoon before. If not, a brief recap: It's a delicious cereal designed for adults that's high in protein, and low in carbs and calories. It's also keto-friendly, non-GMO and free of things like gluten, grain, wheat, soy and artificial sweeteners. It also comes in fun flavors you remember in cereal as a kid, so it doesn't taste "healthy." Basically, it has all the stuff you want in a cereal without the gunk you could do without. Magic Spoon tends to show up on Instagram a lot and celebrities like Amy Schumer and Chrissy Teigen rave about it. Well, just for today, Amazon is holding a sale on select packs of Magic Spoon — you can save up to $2 a box! Don't miss these on-sale packs.

Amazon

Magic Spoon Cereal, Cocoa 4-Pack of Cereal

$32$40Save $8
This bestselling cereal is packed with a yummy chocolate flavor with no sugar (not a typo). It also has 13 grams of complete protein per serving.
$32 at Amazon

One five-star reviewer called this the "tastiest healthy cereal," writing, "I was skeptical to try Magic Spoon, but I had many people recommend it to me. I am not the healthiest eater, but this cereal is amazing! It is high protein and keto friendly, but it is still delicious. This is a must try for an easy, healthy breakfast."

Amazon

Magic Spoon Cereal, Variety 4-Pack of Cereal

$35$44Save $9
Score this four-pack at sweet discount! It features beloved flavors like Frosted, Cocoa, Peanut Butter and Fruity to give you a healthy taste of the entire Magic Spoon spectrum.
$35 at Amazon

"I have not had cereal in years, being a child of the 60's growing up on Trix and Cap'n Crunch Peanut Butter," shared one happy customer. "This really hit the spot — love love love it."

Amazon

Magic Spoon Cereal Cereal Bar Variety Pack

$52$65Save $13
This pack has a little of everything, including Blueberry Muffin and Honey Nut cereals, along with four different cereal bar flavors — Cookies and Cream, Cinnamon Roll, Cocoa Peanut Butter and S'mores.
$52 at Amazon

"Makes me feel like a child, having their favorite cereal every morning!" raved a happy customer. "Good yummy and it’s healthy too! High protein, low carb and guilt free!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Latest Stories