Yes, we found Magic Mixies — one of this year's red-hottest holiday gifts
Since time immemorial, toy trends have been informing what will be the hottest holiday gift every year. From Cabbage Patch Kids to Beanie Babies to the infamous Tickle Me Elmo craze, there's always been a hard-to-find item kids are clamoring to find under the tree. This year that item is Magic Mixies, a cauldron toy which promises to inspire imaginations and let kiddos enjoy a bit of enchanting magic. It's been near-impossible to find in both online and brick-and-mortar stores, but we stumbled upon a trove available right now at Walmart — so you can be the real magician and make a wish come true for the kids in your life!
What the New York Post is calling "this year's hottest holiday toy" has been selling out just about everywhere, and it's not even December yet. But what's so special about this kiddie kettle?
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron is all about "experiencing real magic" in just a few kid-friendly steps. First, they read the spell from their Spell Book. Then, they add the "magical ingredients" to their Cauldron, one step at a time. Each ingredient, you see, will help one "magical creature" come to life — and each tap with their magical Wand will elicit light and sound reactions from the Cauldron. Real (yes, real!) mist then rises from the Cauldron, and the Magic Mixie — the aforementioned magical creature — will then come to life.
Each pack comes with all of the magical ingredients, a special Wand, and of course, a cute furry pet for the final prestige. The Magic Mixie is not only adorable but interactive, reacting to touch and the magic Wand. The Mixie will even perform spells themselves for extra cute fun, and extra care and interaction with the Mixie will strengthen their energy levels, which helps kids understand the responsibility of caring for a pet. Altogether, the Magic Mixie and Magic Cauldron have over 50 sounds and reactions to enchant any child, and are available in three different colors.
Best of all? Unlike other "surprise reveal" toys, kids can place their Magic Mixie back into the cauldron and repeat this magical reveal, complete with magical mist, over and over again.
