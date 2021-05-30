Madonna cheers on son David Banda as he models a dress: 'Confidence is everything'

Madonna, 62, shared a video of her 15-year-old son David Banda having a model moment. (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna appears to be raising a budding fashion icon.

Over the weekend the "Vogue" singer posted footage of 15-year-old son David Banda dressed in a long, flowing white silk dress paired with white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses. The teen looks runway-ready as he walks through his home while Snap!'s famed 1990 song "The Power" plays. At one point, David praises the look, remarking, "It's so freeing."

"Confidence is Everything," the international superstar, 62, captioned the post, which fetched rave reviews from the likes of Kelly Ripa and Debi Mazar, who quipped, "OMG I love him. Look out Naomi."

The dress appears to be created by designer and artist Mae Couture, whom Madonna tagged in the photo. Mae also posted the video to her account, along with the caption "FLY BANDA." The dress resembles other items for sale on the designer's website, including hand-painted silk unisex boxer shorts.

In the past, Madonna has spoken about the special bond she shares with son David. In a 2018 interview with Vogue Italia, the mother of six shared that she thinks David is more like herself than any of her other children, The Sunday Times reported.

"What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got that from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far," said Madonna.

Madonna is also mother to lookalike daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon. She also has son Rocco Ritchie, 20, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Rounding out Madonna's brood is 15-year-old daughter Mercy James, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere. David Banda, Mercy James and the twins were all adopted from Malawi.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.