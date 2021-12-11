Madonna responds to 50 Cent's apology over topless photo: 'I hope one day you wake up and see a different point of view'

Madonna responded to 50 Cent's apology over mocking her topless photos and called him out for misogyny. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna is schooling 50 Cent in the art of the apology.

Earlier this month, 50 Center posted a meme mocking the “Material Girl” singer’s topless Instagram post , likening her to the Wicked Witch of the East from The Wizard of Oz. He captioned the since-deleted post, which featured Madonna’s legs under the house, “Starz asked me to do a remake. I said only if Madonna could play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

Later, however, the “Candy Shop” artist walked back his words after Madonna slammed him for his unkind comments. She shared a photo of the two hanging out on social media and criticized him for “pretending” to be her friend while making jokes about her. In response, the Power actor wrote on Twitter, “I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

On Dec. 11, Madonna took to her Instagram to share why she wasn't keen on 50 Cent’s apology. Speaking to the camera while sporting a doll-like filter, the music icon said, “You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Yeah, your apology? It’s fake, it’s bull****, and it’s not valid.”

Madonna posted footage of her and the rapper hanging out, during which 50 Cent told the paparazzi that the two were “old friends.”

“It’s not an apology if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for,” Madonna continued. “What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

She added that 50 Cent, whether he’s able to admit it or not, is “trying to put a limit on when women get to feel good about themselves.”

“I forgive you, and I hope one day you wake up, and see a different point of view,” Madonna concluded.

While 50 Cent has yet to weigh in on the video, people in the comments section applauded the artist for taking a stand.

One wrote, “Always coming from light! Thank you for being you, such an inspiration to our youth!” Another added, “Getting older is a privilege and not an insult! Never be stifled! Bodies may age, but attitude, style, being authentic, state of mind never ages.”