Madonna Fell Backwards in Her Chair Mid-Performance and Handled It Flawlessly

In case you need more proof that she's the reigning Queen of Pop, Madonna handled a recent fall during her Seattle show like a damn pro. Videos of the incident circulating on Twitter show exactly what happened, but basically, Madonna was singing her 1986 hit "Open Your Heart" while sitting in a chair. And apparently part of the routine involved one of her dancers sliding said chair across the stage—only the dancer tripped, causing Madonna to fall backwards.

As anyone who spent their formative high school years precariously tipping their classroom chair allllll the way back only to crash into the person behind them: not great!

Anyway, Madonna didn't even miss a beat, and continued singing the song on her stomach before standing up and getting on with the show. As one fan put it, "@Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show."

@Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show. pic.twitter.com/4gX2J8Re1N — NaterTater (@N8R_T8R85) February 19, 2024

Madonna quickly laughed and recovered during Open Your Heart at the second Seattle show ❤️#MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/kiGZQ1Mk1j — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) February 19, 2024

Falling on stage is basically a rite of passage for performers at this point (remember when Nick Jonas fell into that hole?) and this isn't even Madonna's first time. She fell down the stairs at the 2015 Brit Awards while singing "Living for Love" and ended up telling everyone she was just fine.

“Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight!" she said after the show (the post appears to have since been deleted). "But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine!”

