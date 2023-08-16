Madonna at 65: her 20 best songs, ranked

20. Burning Up (1983)

One of a trio of demos Madonna recorded at the beginning of her solo career and shortly after her exit from funk band The Breakfast Club. It’s early Madonna in a nutshell, with dingy post-punk guitars and a dinky dance beat orbiting lyrics about sexual liberation (“I’m on fire, and I can’t quench my desire”). Madge writhes on the road in the accompanying video, waiting for her love. It barely dented the charts – but, make no mistake, a superstar had arrived.…

19. Who’s That Girl? (1987)

Madonna’s acting exploits received their share of scorn - but she was full of potential opposite Melanie Griffith in the screwball comedy, Who’s That Girl? The tie-in song of the same name was a belter, too, with Madonna working with her regular collaborator Patrick Leonard. It couldn’t be any more Eighties were it wearing leg-warmers – but the tune’s playfulness cuts through the vintage production, rendering it timeless.

18. Holiday (1983)

Holiday was written by disco duo Pure Energy and had been shopped to other artists, including Mary Wilson Of The Supremes. But when Madonna’s producer – and her then-boyfriend – John “Jellybean” Benitez heard it, he realised it would be perfect for Madge’s debut album. Intended as a riposte to wall-to-wall bad news on TV – wouldn’t it be great to take a “holiday” from it all? – the song showcased young Madonna’s charm, energy and vocal talents. And it gave Madge her first UK top 10 hit.

17. Beautiful Stranger (1999)

Madonna could be hit or miss later in her career – consider, for example, her divisive tilt at American Pie. But Beautiful Stranger, written for the second Austin Powers movie, found her moving effortlessly with the times. A minimalist synth number produced by boffin-of-the-hour William Orbit saw Madonna heading into the new century stardom intact. What hasn’t aged is the video in which she jives with the dreadful Austin Powers.

16. Cherish (1989)

The third single off perhaps her finest album, Like A Prayer. Cherish was written by Madonna and her regular foil Patrick Leonard and reportedly inspired by Romeo and Juliet, which Madonna became obsessed with while rehearing for her Broadway play Speed The Plough. Madonna’s music can be dark and stormy – Cherish, however, caught her in an unusually optimistic mood. She said: “I wrote it in a superhyper-positive state of mind that I knew was not going to last.”

15. La Isla Bonita (1986)

Madge goes Latin. The tune had started as the outline sketched by Patrick Leonard for Michael Jackson producer Quincy Jones – who had requested “something Sade-like”. Jones ultimately passed and, starting on Like A Prayer, Leonard shared it with Madonna, who loved it immediately. “It’s like we’re possessed,” she said. “[Leonard and I] both think that we were Latin in another life.”

14. Papa Don’t Preach (1986)

Madonna’s fourth US number one and one of her most controversial songs. Co-writer Brian Elliott had composed the lyrics after hearing teenagers talking outside his recording studio. The theme of underage pregnancy and abortion made it a lightning rod: some criticised it for “glorifying” teen pregnancy, and others saw it as having an anti-abortion message. Either way, the kids loved it and confirmed Madonna as an ace provoker of outrage – and an even better pop star.

13. Die Another Day (2002)

Drawing on the then voguish “electro-clash” genre, this was the moment for which Madonna had arguably been waiting though her career: her first and only Bond theme. The obvious thing to do would have been to ape Shirley Bassey – but Madonna had no interest in being a glorified covers act and delivered a perfectly ludicrous tune that chimed with the perfectly ludicrous Pierce Brosnan movie it was helping promote.

Madonna and Guy Richie attending the premiere of Die Another Day - Reuters

12. Take A Bow (1994)

Madonna pushed the envelope in terms of sexual explicitness with their Erotica album. For the 1994 follow-up Bedtime Stories, she opted for a more restrained image: Take A Bow was written with producer Babyface, who paired her voice with wonderfully squelchy grooves.

11. Lucky Star (1983)

One of the bangers that brought Madonna to the notice of Sire Records after it became a club hit. The tinny, squelchy beats immediately identify it as from the early Eighties – but Madonna has rarely sounded more effervescent than delivering the “Starlight…Starbright” chorus.

10. Express Yourself (1989)

One of the more upbeat numbers from the often reflective Like A Prayer – and part of a continuum of Madonna songs which argue that a heaving dance floor is the ultimate forum for self-liberation. It’s also remembered for its groundbreaking video by an ambitious young filmmaker named David Fincher, inspired by Fritz Lang’s silent classic Metropolis.

9. Open Your Heart (1986)

This hit from True Blue was initially intended for Cyndi Lauper (when it was called Follow Your Heart). Madonna snaffled it up instead and, collaborating with its composer Gardner Cole (Cher, Michael McDonald), turned it into an aspirational pop juggernaut. She also used it to push her controversial image, with the raunchy video featuring the singer dancing in a black satin bustier and what the internet describes as “gold nipple caps”.

Madonna in 1986 - Getty

8. True Blue (1986)

The title track from her third album was inspired by Madonna’s up-and-down relationship with then-husband Sean Penn while drawing on her love of Sixties girl groups. At the time, she felt she was exploring both sides of her feelings towards Penn, from whom she would later divorce. Years afterwards, she reflected that it was ultimately about her love for him. “It’s a song about true love,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was talking about when I wrote it.”

7. Like A Virgin (1984)

The lyrics came to songwriter Billy Steinberg while driving a pickup truck around his father’s vineyards in the Coachella Valley in California. He’d just entered a new relationship, and the “Like a Virgin” refrain popped into his head. He brought it to Warners executive Mo Ostin, who shared it with Madonna. The lyrics immediately struck her.

“I liked them both because they were ironic and provocative at the same time but also unlike me. I am not a materialistic person, and I certainly wasn’t a virgin, and; by the way, how can you be like a virgin? I liked the play on words; I thought they were clever”. For the recording, she collaborated with Nile Rodgers of Chic: together, they created an effervescent bop for the ages.

6. Ray Of Light (1998)

Most pop stars would swap all their platinum discs for a second act to their career as fruitful as that of Madonna. In the late Nineties, the heyday of boybands and nu-metal, she bounced back with the spectacular Ray of Light – a tune that had soaked up the rave and trip-hop influences of the previous decade and gave them a marvellous Madge makeover.

5. Into The Groove (1985)

One of Madonna’s defining hits was almost buried by her record label. Into The Groove was recorded for the Who’s That Girl? and Warners were cautious about putting it out as a single, fearing it would distract from Like A Virgin, which had come the previous year. You can’t keep a Madonna banger down, however: she and ex-Breakfast Club man Stephen Bray had cooked up a delicious soufflé of drum machine and Madonna vocals. Despite label push-back, the song soared and is one of her best-selling singles.

4. Vogue (1990)

If Madonna has an unofficial anthem, it is surely Vogue. Inspired by the New York “voguing” scene, centred on the Sound Factory nightclub, Vogue has been ever-present in her live sets and was a centrepiece of her 2012 Superbowl halftime show. The David Fincher video, in which Madonna and her dancers “vogue” in black and white, was just as influential and catalysed the image of Madonna as both an old-school star and embodiment of modern pop.

3. Borderline (1983)

An immediate classic from her debut album, Borderline, was written by producer Reggie Lucas. He presented it to Madonna at a meeting in the apartment of her then-boyfriend, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. But she and Lucas disagreed about the track’s production, so Madonna had it overhauled by “Jellybean” Benitez. When Warner’s mogul Seymour Stein heard it, he knew he was dealing with the future of pop. “The passion that she put into that song, I thought, there’s no stopping this girl.”

2. Frozen (1998)

As every singer should, Madonna in the late 1990s went through a Kate Bush/Tori Amos period. The result was Frozen, which has nothing to do with the Disney musical but instead comes with a video in which Madonna went Goth in a black cape and serenaded a flock of scary crows.

1. Like A Prayer (1998)

A “controversial” black Jesus, Madonna digging into her Catholic upbringing, a chorus 50 per cent pop savvy, 50 per cent pure joy – is there a more perfect Madge Moment? The song is about her relationship with her faith – she may not have been a practicing Catholic by the late Eighties, but it still played a huge part in her worldview.

Madonna in the Like A Prayer video - PA

It was also the work of an artist pressing reset and striving for a more mature sound. That Jesus figure was technically a saint rather than the son of god – but the effect was much the same, and the video became both acclaimed and controversial, just as Madonna would have wanted.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.