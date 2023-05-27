Madewell just dropped a massive Memorial Day sale — score up to 40% off
Are you ready? Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, which means there's no better time to take stock and assess your warm weather wardrobe. Have enough tees and tanks? Dresses? Shorts? If your closet is looking a little sparse — or perhaps you're just not feeling inspired by anything in it — you're in luck: Madewell slashed an incredible 30% off sitewide, plus an extra 40% off sale items! We're talking discounts on the brand's gorgeous dresses, award-winning denim, and even comfy shoes. Of course, the best-sellers will go fast, so make sure to snag everything on your summer wishlist ASAP. Just use code WARMUP to take advantage of the savings.
Northside Vintage Tee$13 $19Save $6 with code
The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal$69 $98Save $29 with code
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Ward Wash$90 $128Save $38 with code
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag$63 $158Save $95 with code
Open-Stitch Crop Cardigan Sweater$69 $98Save $29 with code
Crinkled Crepe Straight-Leg Crop Pants$68with code
Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress$90 $128Save $38 with code
Square-Neck Short-Sleeve Popover Top$46 $82Save $37 with code
Garment-Dyed Tapered Chino Pants$49 $98Save $49 with code
Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers$62 $88Save $26 with code
Here are our fave finds:
Northside Vintage Tee
"This might be my new favorite tee," shared a 5-star review. "Soft! Not too thin, not too thick. It’s not oversized or boxy. Has a good straight hem line, not long or elliptical/not high, low. Nice slim, feminine fit!"
The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal
"I wore these shoes during my two week trip to Italy and they were FABULOUS," says one 5-star shopper. "No issues whatsoever, and ya girl was putting some miles on these bad boys. Super comfy and the quality is great."
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Ward Wash
"These jeans are so stretchy!" shared a thrilled shopper. "I thought these were going to be tight, but these did not disappoint!"
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
"This is exactly what I was looking for," shared one incredulous shopper. "The perfect everyday bag for running errands. Large enough for my wallet, keys, phone and a little makeup bag. It's just beautiful and feels so good. My first Madewell bag and definitely not my last!"
Open-Stitch Crop Cardigan Sweater
"Great addition to my closet!" shared one thrilled reviewer.
Crinkled Crepe Straight-Leg Crop Pants
"I really want the other colors, the pants are so versatile and are great for every day," shared one thrilled shopper. "The material is soft and great quality, just the right amount of flare."
Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress
"The color, the smocked neckline and the pockets, perfect summer dress!" declared one shopper.
Square-Neck Short-Sleeve Popover Top
"Beautiful shirt, great color, quality fabric!" gushed a shopper.
Garment-Dyed Tapered Chino Pants
"Lighter weight, so excellent for the warmer weather," shared one 5-star shopper. "Complements my tomboy style wardrobe and looks great with either a tee or button-down."
Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers
"I love these sooo much!" shared a shopper. "I wore them all day while flying/traveling. They worked perfectly with leggings and also looked great with a dress for going out! They’re so comfy and cute."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.