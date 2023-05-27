Madewell just dropped a massive Memorial Day sale — score up to 40% off

Score serious savings on the summer wardrobe of your dreams. (Photo: Madewell)

Are you ready? Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, which means there's no better time to take stock and assess your warm weather wardrobe. Have enough tees and tanks? Dresses? Shorts? If your closet is looking a little sparse — or perhaps you're just not feeling inspired by anything in it — you're in luck: Madewell slashed an incredible 30% off sitewide, plus an extra 40% off sale items! We're talking discounts on the brand's gorgeous dresses, award-winning denim, and even comfy shoes. Of course, the best-sellers will go fast, so make sure to snag everything on your summer wishlist ASAP. Just use code WARMUP to take advantage of the savings.

Here are our fave finds:

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee $13 $19 Save $6 with code Available in a rainbow of colors, this 100% cotton tee has a tailored fit, is the perfect length for tucking and is perfect for wearing with just about anything. Save $6 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $13 at Madewell

"This might be my new favorite tee," shared a 5-star review. "Soft! Not too thin, not too thick. It’s not oversized or boxy. Has a good straight hem line, not long or elliptical/not high, low. Nice slim, feminine fit!"

Madewell The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal $69 $98 Save $29 with code These adorable leather slides have a flexible molded footbed as well as cushiony, cloud-like padding. No break-in time required! Save $29 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $69 at Madewell

"I wore these shoes during my two week trip to Italy and they were FABULOUS," says one 5-star shopper. "No issues whatsoever, and ya girl was putting some miles on these bad boys. Super comfy and the quality is great."

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Ward Wash $90 $128 Save $38 with code Don't confuse "wide-leg" with "unflattering" — these boast a rise that nips in at your waist, pockets with "hold-you-in" magic and a broken-in feel. Say hello to your new favorite jeans. Save $38 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $90 at Madewell

"These jeans are so stretchy!" shared a thrilled shopper. "I thought these were going to be tight, but these did not disappoint!"

Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag $63 $158 Save $95 with code Score a double discount on this gorgeous bubblegum pink leather shoulder bag. It comes with a crossbody strap, has plenty of pockets, and is roomy enough for a tablet, book, and a large water bottle. Save $95 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $63 at Madewell

"This is exactly what I was looking for," shared one incredulous shopper. "The perfect everyday bag for running errands. Large enough for my wallet, keys, phone and a little makeup bag. It's just beautiful and feels so good. My first Madewell bag and definitely not my last!"

Madewell Open-Stitch Crop Cardigan Sweater $69 $98 Save $29 with code For those chilly summer nights that call for something a little warmer than a tee and a little lighter than a sweater, this cardigan is the perfect option. It's made entirely from cotton, and comes in three colors. Save $29 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $69 at Madewell

"Great addition to my closet!" shared one thrilled reviewer.

Madewell Crinkled Crepe Straight-Leg Crop Pants $68 with code These airy pants are so easy to dress up or down, plus the elastic waistband ensures you'll stay comfy during any upcoming barbecues, brunch dates, and cookouts you have planned this summer and beyond. with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $476 at Madewell

"I really want the other colors, the pants are so versatile and are great for every day," shared one thrilled shopper. "The material is soft and great quality, just the right amount of flare."

Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress $90 $128 Save $38 with code This airy maxi dress has a flattering smocked bodice and high waist, plus it'll look great with whatever you team it with — sneakers, sandals, or even heels. Save $38 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $90 at Madewell

"The color, the smocked neckline and the pockets, perfect summer dress!" declared one shopper.

Madewell Square-Neck Short-Sleeve Popover Top $46 $82 Save $37 with code A square neck fabulously shows off your collarbone, plus the burnt orange shade looks fab year-round. Save $37 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $46 at Madewell

"Beautiful shirt, great color, quality fabric!" gushed a shopper.

Madewell Garment-Dyed Tapered Chino Pants $49 $98 Save $49 with code These garment-dyed chinos have subtle pleats and pre-rolled hems, as well as wide belt loops. Most importantly, though, they have extra-large pockets. Save $49 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $49 at Madewell

"Lighter weight, so excellent for the warmer weather," shared one 5-star shopper. "Complements my tomboy style wardrobe and looks great with either a tee or button-down."

Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers $62 $88 Save $26 with code These low-tops boast a chunky platform and an ultra-supportive, cloud-like insole. Plus, no summer wardrobe is complete without classic white sneakeres. Save $26 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP $62 at Madewell

"I love these sooo much!" shared a shopper. "I wore them all day while flying/traveling. They worked perfectly with leggings and also looked great with a dress for going out! They’re so comfy and cute."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.