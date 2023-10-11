Madeleine Albright’s Longtime Georgetown Home Packs in More Than 50 Years of Political History

Ever wish walls could talk? Well, if the ones within this Washington, D.C., property long owned by the late former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright could indeed speak, they most assuredly would have their share of fascinating tales to spin.

Think stories of all the distinguished guests who visited the storied premises at some point during her 50-plus-year tenure—from Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, to Henry Kissinger, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and George Shultz, just for starters.

Madeleine Albright chats with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a 2000 luncheon held at her Georgetown home.

Now, almost two years after the trailblazing politician died from cancer at age 84, the 19th-century residence is up for grabs, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Tucked away in the historic Georgetown enclave of Washington, D.C.—and reportedly purchased by Albright and her husband Joe in 1968 for around $100,000—the Federal-style row house is being offered for $4 million by Michael Rankin and Logan MacKethan of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in the early 1850s, the traditional red brick structure features four bedrooms and five baths in just over 4,700 square feet of multi-level living space rife with wide-plank hardwood floors, elegant crown molding and decorative millwork. Access is granted via a teal-hued front door, which opens into a lengthy entrance hallway providing views of an expansive terrace and a stone fountain holding court in the garden-laced backyard.

A double living room has two fireplaces and French doors flowing to the rear terrace.

From there, a double living room painted in a pale shade of yellow and warmed by dual wood-burning fireplaces has two sets of French doors spilling outside. A formal dining room with built-in shelving leads to a kitchen that’s been sleekly updated by local architect Anne Decker, complete with marble countertops, an island, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, a breakfast nook, and butler’s pantry boasting a Miele washer and dryer.

The second floor holds a bookshelf-clad library and primary bedroom suite hosting a spacious closet, plus a newly renovated marble bath equipped with heated floors; and elsewhere is a garden room, along with an office and a basement. There’s also a detached two-car garage with a full bath and storage space.

