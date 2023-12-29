I Made A Calendar Full Of The Memes That Took Over My Life Each Month Of 2023 — Here Are The Ones I Chose

If I'm anything in this life, it's a creature of the internet. Sure, my last two brain cells are holding on for dear life, but at least I'm having a good time! The memes got me through each month of the year, so I'm here to pay my respects to them as this era comes to an end.

Without further delay, I present to you...my official 2023 meme calendar! Enjoy!

January: Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus meme

My For You page and mental wellbeing had one person to thank in January 2023: Jennifer Coolidge. This woman simply existing is irresistibly memeable, so kicking off the year with her essence in meme form means (memes?) a lot to me. HBO Entertainment / Via HBO

Here are my favorites:

@clur19 / HBO Entertainment / Via Twitter: @clur19

Twitter: @JarettSays / Via Twitter: @JarettSays

February: Yassified to maintain anonymity

I had such a genuine moment of sheer appreciation for the English language when the words, "yassified her to maintain anonymity" first graced my eyeballs. None of these words are in the Bible. This meme took over my timeline, changed my vocabulary, and had me fully convinced that blurring faces for anonymity is soo out and yassifying is *in*. @michcoll / Via Twitter: @michcoll

Here are my favorites:

Ladies and gentlemen: the story you are about to hear is true. Only the faces have been yassified to protect the innocent https://t.co/6vjBm3z1yC — SAM BRINKER NATION (@Sam_Brinker) February 20, 2023

Twitter: @Sam_Brinker

Yassified to maintain anonymity pic.twitter.com/Zj3j9vQ0bV — Claire St. Clair (@sleepy_homo) February 20, 2023

Twitter: @sleepy_homo / Via Twitter: @sleepy_homo

Yassified to maintain anonymity pic.twitter.com/wPKLlJ5Mhn — sinéad (unfunny version) (@reiltin1994) February 25, 2023

Twitter: @reiltin1994

March: Jumping for joy Jamie Lee Curtis

OKAAYYY! I'm honored to present the March meme of the month to this delightfully random picture of Jamie Lee Curtis jumping on an invisible pogo stick during the Oscars. If there's one thing I know to be true since the days of Activia commercials and finger wagging arguments, it's that Jamie Lee Curtis can effortlessly spawn a viral meme. Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Here are my favorites:

Mermaid man and barnacle boy driving the invisible boatmobile pic.twitter.com/89u9OIGXqQ — Fin (@gofinurself) March 13, 2023

Twitter: @gofinurself

the pixar lamp when it sees the letter i pic.twitter.com/H5v4sA37r4 — janito (@yassnito) March 15, 2023

Twitter: @yassnito

Twitter: @bklynb4by

April: "I hate that green bitch" text bubble

So...I was scrolling through my Twitter likes to make this post and found that 99% of them were this specific meme of people adding text bubbles to a random tweet about *ahem* "hating that green bitch." I'm not gonna lie to you. I have no idea which green bitch OP was referring to, but Twitter got reaaal crafty in guessing who the culprit might be, and I was here for it. They also made me realize how much beef fictional creatures seem to have with green bitches?! Alano Design / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @pastelkreeper / Via Twitter: @pastelkreeper

Twitter: @notgwendalupe / Via Twitter: @notgwendalupe

Twitter: @travisprint / Via Twitter: @travisprint

May: Met Gala arrivals

May brought us the Met Gala, and celebrities were arriving in such luxurious abundance that the event had me refreshing my Twitter feed obsessively until I saw (and judged) every outfit. With the Met comes the memes, and while I expected to see Jason Derulo falling down the stairs as I do every year, I saw a lot more of this Met-themed meme that features imaginary and iconic attendees instead. Tag yourself, I'm the Starbucks lemon loaf. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @picturetokurn / Via Twitter: @picturetokurn

the cunty toaster from the 1920s has arrived at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/MHJeNQnZmM — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 1, 2023

Twitter: @willfulchaos / Via Twitter: @willfulchaos

Twitter: @skyferrori / Via Twitter: @skyferrori

June: More than two genders

It feels like there are no rules on gay Twitter, especially during Pride Month. June had everyone giggling to themselves and editing this random "more than two genders" tweet to highlight silly and relatable experiences. It's always nice to see people being lighthearted instead of spouting hateful rhetoric/their yeehaw views regarding gender identity, so the responses primarily being in good fun was a refreshingly silly time to be doom scrollin'. I had fun. This was fun. I don't want to think about how this meme would be interpreted by Facebook, and I won't! @Terror_Alarm / Via Twitter: @Terror_Alarm

Here are my favorites:

Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Image / /RohitaKadambi / Via Twitter: @RohitaKadambi

July: Emotional breakdown Barbie

I don't want to remember the world pre-Barbie movie. Those were dark days and darker nights. This masterpiece of a movie inspired sooo many memes, from the mojo dojo casa house to "Do you guys ever think about dying?" — but there was one in particular that stood out the most. The algorithm roasted me ferociously by constantly showing me this meme of Barbie fully sobbing. Honestly, it wasn't wrong for that. In July, I took lots of time between laying in bed and crying (girlhood Warner Bros. Pictures

Here are my favorites:

Boss: you free for a quick chat? Me: sure pic.twitter.com/uxzhLnsJjX — Lee Travis (@LeeTravis_) July 25, 2023

Twitter: @LeeTravis_ / Via Twitter: @LeeTravis_

me when i overshare when i could have been mysterious pic.twitter.com/TMv8YMpKL8 — virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) July 25, 2023

Twitter: @maybeeevirgo / Via Twitter: @maybeeevirgo

girls when they knew everything at 18 but nothing at 22 pic.twitter.com/15X7kB3gQt — ana folklore 💜 (@behindthemall13) July 24, 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures / @behindthemall13 / Via Twitter: @behindthemall13

August: Peaceful Selena Gomez

I am, as a rule, always keeping an eye out for Selener. This picture of her looking snug as a bug in a rug while peacefully staring off into the abyss is exactly the kind of vibe I am going for. I woke up every single day of August and tried to encapsulate this specific energy the best I could. It's my life's dream to achieve the level of pure peace and bliss that she radiates in this extremely memed picture. @SelenaGomez / Via Twitter: @PopBase

Here are my favorites:

This is all I want. To sit like a senora on a porch with Fresh filler, a nice 20 units of Botox to lift my brows. A lovely little bag. https://t.co/Xm2zOsLgUY — Dominico Lee (@tejanico) August 14, 2023

@tejanico / Via Twitter: @tejanico

Me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email https://t.co/vrauXgBYFX — Ambi (@JerseyShade) August 14, 2023

@JerseyShade / Via Twitter: @JerseyShade

me after saying “can i be petty for a second” in the group chat https://t.co/cHcacIgfzh — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) August 16, 2023

@kenzianidiot / Via Twitter: @kenzianidiot

September: Donald Trump's mugshot

It was an unapologetically chaotic day on Twitter when the former president/host of The Apprentice had his mugshot taken. My timeline was flooded with memes from the moment this picture dropped in late August alllll the way through the end of September. I feel like this reaction picture has the goods to really stand the test of time. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

It was SO hard to choose, but here are my favorites:

This is how mfs start looking at you after they lose their vape pic.twitter.com/hTIgsm52Zy — Jacqueline (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images @jaxajueny / Via Twitter: @jaxajueny

Oh he’s serving cunt and BOB pic.twitter.com/krIx5jYo2G — pocket (@islandthembo) August 25, 2023

Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images / @islandthembo / Via Twitter: @islandthembo

he may be serving time but he’s still serving 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZG01xLhCSX — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) August 25, 2023

Twitter: @kurtisconner

Yassified to maintain anonymity!!!

October: Kevin James shrugging bashfully

I would like to imagine that somewhere, hundreds of years ago, a prophet peered into their crystal ball to predict what 2023 would bring, and what they saw was an image of Kevin James, star of television's King of Queens, shrugging bashfully. I know I'm not the only one who feels strangely comforted by this image. Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Here are my favorites:

that one onion ring in your bag of fries pic.twitter.com/nJ6Al780L9 — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 25, 2023

Twitter: @desusnice / Via Twitter: @desusnice

Twitter: @TPAIN / Via Twitter: @TPAIN

me when someone asks which movie i'm going to watch pic.twitter.com/OeCT2Dz6pl — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) September 25, 2023

Twitter: @twilightreborn

November: Opossum on the football field

Do I care about sports? No! Was I emotionally invested in this opossum's desire to be a part of the team? Yes, I really, really was. This cute 'lil trash goblin ran onto the field only to be forcibly removed. Let him play!!! Get a rabies shot and LET! HIM! PLAY! My dude was screaming, clawing, and feral...but honestly? I feel him. I feel that way every single day. Relatable king. Luckily, he wasn't maimed in the process — but he sure was memed. @FoxCollegeFootball / Via Twitter: @CFBONFOX

Here are some of my favorites:

NOOO LET HIM ON THE TEAAAM pic.twitter.com/Oh7CzH53cN — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) November 3, 2023

@FoxCollegeFootball / Twitter: @MattPostSaysHi / Via Twitter: @MattPostSaysHi

Twitter: @smollnia / Via Twitter: @smollnia

Me getting tossed out of Applebee's after too many Dollaritas https://t.co/MN1UoeJxxE — 🎄🎅 Santa Davie 🎅 🎄 (@linusalf) November 3, 2023

Twitter: @linusalf / Via Twitter: @linusalf

December: Literally just George Santos

The unhinged realm of the internet where I scroll daily followed the George Santos saga with such an intensity that I was in total shock when I heard it was coming to an end. I really thought this man would give us an endless supply of messiness. After it was announced that he was expelled from Congress, the internet went absolutely wild with meme after meme commemorating his chaotic time in office. One phrase stuck out in particular which perfectly punctuated his entire journey: DIVA DOWN!!! Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @yolandafister / Via Twitter: @yolandafister

Twitter: @remy4real23 / Via Twitter: @remy4real23

Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard / Via Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard

Goodbye 2023! Thanks for the memes, queen. I'll leave you with a fully calendar-ified version of this post for your viewing pleasure.

HBO / @michcoll / Rich Polk / Variety / Mike Coppola / Warner Bros. Pictures / @selenagomez / Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Cbs Photo Archive / @foxcollege football / Win Mcnamee

Did my timeline look just like yours, or was it totally different? What memes defined the year for you? Most importantly — which meme deserves to be crowned meme of the year?! Let me know in the comments!