I Made A Calendar Full Of The Memes That Took Over My Life Each Month Of 2023 — Here Are The Ones I Chose

·10 min read

If I'm anything in this life, it's a creature of the internet. Sure, my last two brain cells are holding on for dear life, but at least I'm having a good time! The memes got me through each month of the year, so I'm here to pay my respects to them as this era comes to an end.

Without further delay, I present to you...my official 2023 meme calendar! Enjoy!

January: Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus meme

January

My For You page and mental wellbeing had one person to thank in January 2023: Jennifer Coolidge. This woman simply existing is irresistibly memeable, so kicking off the year with her essence in meme form means (memes?) a lot to me.

HBO Entertainment / Via HBO

Here are my favorites:

@clur19 / HBO Entertainment / Via Twitter: @clur19

Twitter: @JarettSays / Via Twitter: @JarettSays

February: Yassified to maintain anonymity

February

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @Sam_Brinker

Twitter: @sleepy_homo / Via Twitter: @sleepy_homo

Twitter: @reiltin1994

March: Jumping for joy Jamie Lee Curtis

March

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @gofinurself

Twitter: @yassnito

Twitter: @bklynb4by

April: "I hate that green bitch" text bubble

April

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @pastelkreeper / Via Twitter: @pastelkreeper

Twitter: @notgwendalupe / Via Twitter: @notgwendalupe

Twitter: @travisprint / Via Twitter: @travisprint

May: Met Gala arrivals

May

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @picturetokurn / Via Twitter: @picturetokurn

Twitter: @willfulchaos / Via Twitter: @willfulchaos

Twitter: @skyferrori / Via Twitter: @skyferrori

June: More than two genders

June

Here are my favorites:

Screenshot of a tweet
@Jimmyoutsold / Via Twitter: @jimmyoutsold
Screenshot of a tweet
Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Image / /RohitaKadambi / Via Twitter: @RohitaKadambi
Screenshot of a tweet
@1AbbyRoad / Via Twitter: @1AbbyRoad

July: Emotional breakdown Barbie

July

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @LeeTravis_ / Via Twitter: @LeeTravis_

Twitter: @maybeeevirgo / Via Twitter: @maybeeevirgo

Warner Bros. Pictures / @behindthemall13 / Via Twitter: @behindthemall13

August: Peaceful Selena Gomez

August

Here are my favorites:

@tejanico / Via Twitter: @tejanico

@JerseyShade / Via Twitter: @JerseyShade

@kenzianidiot / Via Twitter: @kenzianidiot

September: Donald Trump's mugshot

September

It was SO hard to choose, but here are my favorites:

Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images @jaxajueny / Via Twitter: @jaxajueny

Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images / @islandthembo / Via Twitter: @islandthembo

Twitter: @kurtisconner

Yassified to maintain anonymity!!!

October: Kevin James shrugging bashfully

October

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @desusnice / Via Twitter: @desusnice

Twitter: @TPAIN / Via Twitter: @TPAIN

Twitter: @twilightreborn

November: Opossum on the football field

November

Here are some of my favorites:

@FoxCollegeFootball / Twitter: @MattPostSaysHi / Via Twitter: @MattPostSaysHi

Twitter: @smollnia / Via Twitter: @smollnia

Twitter: @linusalf / Via Twitter: @linusalf

December: Literally just George Santos

December

Here are my favorites:

Twitter: @yolandafister / Via Twitter: @yolandafister

Twitter: @remy4real23 / Via Twitter: @remy4real23

Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard / Via Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard

Goodbye 2023! Thanks for the memes, queen. I'll leave you with a fully calendar-ified version of this post for your viewing pleasure.

My Official 2023 Meme Calendar
HBO / @michcoll / Rich Polk / Variety / Mike Coppola / Warner Bros. Pictures / @selenagomez / Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Cbs Photo Archive / @foxcollege football / Win Mcnamee

Did my timeline look just like yours, or was it totally different? What memes defined the year for you? Most importantly — which meme deserves to be crowned meme of the year?! Let me know in the comments!

