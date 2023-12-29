I Made A Calendar Full Of The Memes That Took Over My Life Each Month Of 2023 — Here Are The Ones I Chose
If I'm anything in this life, it's a creature of the internet. Sure, my last two brain cells are holding on for dear life, but at least I'm having a good time! The memes got me through each month of the year, so I'm here to pay my respects to them as this era comes to an end.
Without further delay, I present to you...my official 2023 meme calendar! Enjoy!
January: Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus meme
Here are my favorites:
— maybe: clare (travis’ version) (10 minute version) (@clur19) January 28, 2023
@clur19 / HBO Entertainment / Via Twitter: @clur19
There are only two moods #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/KmGwqsi2F5
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 12, 2022
Twitter: @JarettSays / Via Twitter: @JarettSays
February: Yassified to maintain anonymity
Here are my favorites:
Ladies and gentlemen: the story you are about to hear is true. Only the faces have been yassified to protect the innocent https://t.co/6vjBm3z1yC
— SAM BRINKER NATION (@Sam_Brinker) February 20, 2023
Yassified to maintain anonymity pic.twitter.com/Zj3j9vQ0bV
— Claire St. Clair (@sleepy_homo) February 20, 2023
Twitter: @sleepy_homo / Via Twitter: @sleepy_homo
Yassified to maintain anonymity pic.twitter.com/wPKLlJ5Mhn
— sinéad (unfunny version) (@reiltin1994) February 25, 2023
March: Jumping for joy Jamie Lee Curtis
Here are my favorites:
Mermaid man and barnacle boy driving the invisible boatmobile pic.twitter.com/89u9OIGXqQ
— Fin (@gofinurself) March 13, 2023
the pixar lamp when it sees the letter i pic.twitter.com/H5v4sA37r4
— janito (@yassnito) March 15, 2023
— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) March 14, 2023
April: "I hate that green bitch" text bubble
Here are my favorites:
we know who’s behind this…… https://t.co/RSuc07nE54 pic.twitter.com/6ddV0UHreP
— polar express stan🇵🇸🇭🇹 (@pastelkreeper) April 17, 2023
Twitter: @pastelkreeper / Via Twitter: @pastelkreeper
https://t.co/a9zrfdcTqe pic.twitter.com/PurON6J4Ou
— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 16, 2023
Twitter: @notgwendalupe / Via Twitter: @notgwendalupe
apple music to spotify https://t.co/9XlqM0Dn1J pic.twitter.com/q0meEOneRq
— travis (@travisprint) April 17, 2023
Twitter: @travisprint / Via Twitter: @travisprint
May: Met Gala arrivals
Here are my favorites:
🚨Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xcPA8j5Eia
— karen♥️ (@picturetokurn) May 1, 2023
Twitter: @picturetokurn / Via Twitter: @picturetokurn
the cunty toaster from the 1920s has arrived at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/MHJeNQnZmM
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 1, 2023
Twitter: @willfulchaos / Via Twitter: @willfulchaos
MOTHER pic.twitter.com/y6MC3zpR1U
— leon (@skyferrori) May 1, 2023
Twitter: @skyferrori / Via Twitter: @skyferrori
June: More than two genders
Here are my favorites:
July: Emotional breakdown Barbie
Here are my favorites:
Boss: you free for a quick chat? Me: sure pic.twitter.com/uxzhLnsJjX
— Lee Travis (@LeeTravis_) July 25, 2023
Twitter: @LeeTravis_ / Via Twitter: @LeeTravis_
me when i overshare when i could have been mysterious pic.twitter.com/TMv8YMpKL8
— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) July 25, 2023
Twitter: @maybeeevirgo / Via Twitter: @maybeeevirgo
girls when they knew everything at 18 but nothing at 22 pic.twitter.com/15X7kB3gQt
— ana folklore 💜 (@behindthemall13) July 24, 2023
Warner Bros. Pictures / @behindthemall13 / Via Twitter: @behindthemall13
August: Peaceful Selena Gomez
Here are my favorites:
This is all I want. To sit like a senora on a porch with Fresh filler, a nice 20 units of Botox to lift my brows. A lovely little bag. https://t.co/Xm2zOsLgUY
— Dominico Lee (@tejanico) August 14, 2023
@tejanico / Via Twitter: @tejanico
Me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email https://t.co/vrauXgBYFX
— Ambi (@JerseyShade) August 14, 2023
@JerseyShade / Via Twitter: @JerseyShade
me after saying “can i be petty for a second” in the group chat https://t.co/cHcacIgfzh
— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) August 16, 2023
@kenzianidiot / Via Twitter: @kenzianidiot
September: Donald Trump's mugshot
It was SO hard to choose, but here are my favorites:
This is how mfs start looking at you after they lose their vape pic.twitter.com/hTIgsm52Zy
— Jacqueline (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023
Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images @jaxajueny / Via Twitter: @jaxajueny
Oh he’s serving cunt and BOB pic.twitter.com/krIx5jYo2G
— pocket (@islandthembo) August 25, 2023
Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images / @islandthembo / Via Twitter: @islandthembo
he may be serving time but he’s still serving 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZG01xLhCSX
— kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) August 25, 2023
Yassified to maintain anonymity!!!
October: Kevin James shrugging bashfully
Here are my favorites:
that one onion ring in your bag of fries pic.twitter.com/nJ6Al780L9
— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 25, 2023
Twitter: @desusnice / Via Twitter: @desusnice
Bartender just doing her jobMe: pic.twitter.com/cpPDBAWQg2
— T-Pain (@TPAIN) September 25, 2023
Twitter: @TPAIN / Via Twitter: @TPAIN
me when someone asks which movie i'm going to watch pic.twitter.com/OeCT2Dz6pl
— twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) September 25, 2023
November: Opossum on the football field
Here are some of my favorites:
NOOO LET HIM ON THE TEAAAM pic.twitter.com/Oh7CzH53cN
— Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) November 3, 2023
@FoxCollegeFootball / Twitter: @MattPostSaysHi / Via Twitter: @MattPostSaysHi
FREE HIMMMM https://t.co/7lRTAtZgko pic.twitter.com/17fr65dpXt
— Nia 🌟🌾 she / her !! (@smollnia) November 6, 2023
Twitter: @smollnia / Via Twitter: @smollnia
Me getting tossed out of Applebee's after too many Dollaritas https://t.co/MN1UoeJxxE
— 🎄🎅 Santa Davie 🎅 🎄 (@linusalf) November 3, 2023
Twitter: @linusalf / Via Twitter: @linusalf
December: Literally just George Santos
Here are my favorites:
diva down https://t.co/btXhX90zXp
— yolanda fister (@yolandafister) December 1, 2023
Twitter: @yolandafister / Via Twitter: @yolandafister
— remy 🎄 (@remy4real23) December 1, 2023
Twitter: @remy4real23 / Via Twitter: @remy4real23
— shirts that go hard (@shirtsthtgohard) December 1, 2023
Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard / Via Twitter: @shirtsthtgohard
Goodbye 2023! Thanks for the memes, queen. I'll leave you with a fully calendar-ified version of this post for your viewing pleasure.
Did my timeline look just like yours, or was it totally different? What memes defined the year for you? Most importantly — which meme deserves to be crowned meme of the year?! Let me know in the comments!