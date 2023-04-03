'Hides the belly weight': Amazon slashed the price of this mega-popular top to $19

We are entering that awkward in-between season period: you’re excited about warmer weather but it’s a little too cool for short sleeves. We feel you. It's a conundrum we've put some thought into and we've found that the perfect tops to bridge spring and summer have to be versatile and easy to layer — light enough to wear under a cardigan or jacket but warm enough to give you coverage when a coat is just too much. We think we’ve found one you’ll like: the short sleeve Dolman Top from Made by Johnny — and it’s on sale! Amazon slashed the price down to $19 from $25 — that’s 25% off.

Amazon Made By Johnny Dolman Top with Side Shirring $19 $25 Save $6 This top is made with a blend of soft and stretchy rayon, modal and spandex. It comes in a round or v-neck option with 20 colors to choose from. $19 at Amazon

Royal blue was a hot color last year and the trend is continuing — if you’re on the hunt for a royal blue blouse, you have two options with this top: there’s a v-neck version and one with a round neck. If blue is not your thing, you still have quite a selection to ponder — there are 19 other color options that you can get in either style. That's a bonus Amazon shoppers think is worth noting.

“Love this shirt!!” wrote one satisfied shopper. “I liked it so much I bought 2 more in different colors.”

Amazon shoppers are a savvy bunch — more than 35,000 have given this top a five-star review, but not just for the number of colors to choose from.

Super-soft fabric

Thanks to the rayon, modal and spandex this top is made with, it is soft, stretchy and drapey. Together, that makes for a forgiving top you can wear anywhere.

“I like the smooth silk-like feel and the fact that it packs easily for travel,” wrote a five-star fan. “I purchased this blouse in four different colors to wear and create different outfits for my vacation.”

A $19 top with 35,000 five-stars? Yes, please! (Photo: Amazon)

Camouflaging ruching

In addition to the soft fabric, the ruching on each side adds to the flattering style — the cloth is kind of gathered along the seams to create cute folds that drape over potential problem areas.

“It's very comfortable and breathable,” shared a happy shopper. “I recently had a botched tummy tuck and I'm left with a prominent pooch on my lower abdomen, and this top disguised it well with the ruching.”

“Not too tight around the back to where your rolls can be seen,” reported another rave reviewer. “The side shirring gives it a little more flattering fit. I liked it so much I bought a second one in a different color and gave it as a gift to a friend.”

"I now own 7 of these tops!" shared an excited five-star fan. "I sized up to a large (my regular size in tops is a medium) which gives it a little more draping near the belly area and hides the belly weight. The ruching around the hips lays really nicely. I've worn them with jeans, linen wide leg pants, dress pants, black leggings and shorts and they look good with all."

The ruching on this top has a tummy-camouflaging effect. (Photo: Amazon)

Flattering length

The cut on this blouse is a bit longer than other tops, but it’s not quite tunic-length. That’s a feature some shoppers say is great for, shall we say, coverage.

“I am bottom heavy and the shirt had the length I wanted without rolling,” shared a savvy shopper. “I have purchased several colors to switch out outfits for work.”

“I love this shirt! It's a really cute top that fits true to size,” a satisfied shopper shared. “I'm 5'7" and most cute tops are way too short for me, this one fits perfectly without my belly hanging out from under it. I like the fact you can wear it during the day casually or dress it up for a night out.”

