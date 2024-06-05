Mad for macarons: Eyota baker specializes in the French sweet

Jun. 5—Ask any professional baker and they will tell you that one of the trickiest cookies to bake are macarons. They are also one of the tastiest and prettiest.

On display in a bakery or on a cookie plate they definitely make a statement — just looking you can guess they're likely a challenge to bake. They are.

One who has mastered the technique is Danielle Hanson of Eyota. You might call her a "master of macarons." She bakes many other things as well, but these are her specialty. I first met her in late August 2019 as she was preparing macarons and other baked goods to take to the Minnesota State Fair. Breads, bars, cookies, it was impressive, and she brought home several ribbons, which she continues to do. Then recently I heard from her daughter-in-law, Hanna, that Hanson had started a business, Danielle's Patisserie: Macarons and More. So, back out to Eyota I went.

She explained how she has become such an expert at baking these confections. At first glance one might think they aren't so difficult. The ingredients are basically almond flour, sugar, powdered sugar and egg whites. Simple, right? Not so fast. Originally, when she started making these she had the ingredients. The technique? That she had to learn through batch after batch, some successful, others not so much.

"I also needed to get the right equipment, the most important being a kitchen scale," Hanson says.

She also researched baking macarons from experts like Chef Thomas Keller in his book "Bouchon Bakery." Through reading and doing, she learned these cookies require three things: precision, practice and patience.

As Hanson developed her technique, she decided that since a meringue is an essential ingredient to the cookie she turned to Italian meringue, which calls for the addition of a hot sugar syrup.

"It is easier to work with and more stable than the French meringue," Hanson says.

Since these are sandwich cookies, Hanson also developed a wide variety of fillings, among them chocolate, fruit flavored, caramel, creme brulee, lime, raspberry and white chocolate. She's recently added a flavor called banoffee, a combination of banana and coffee. (I had one, delicious!)

"It's also fun to come up with flavors for various holidays." For Thanksgiving, there was pumpkin filling, for Christmas, at a son's suggestion, she developed a pomegranate-blood orange filling. Valentine's Day, she made them heart-shaped. A helpful discovery was that they freeze perfectly, "The edge stays crispy as it should and the center chewy. They're almost better."

Baking these is a time-consuming project, taking roughly three hours from start to finish. She usually bakes three batches once a week.

Nonetheless, "Baking these is one of my favorite things to do, though I love baking everything and anything," she says.

Her macarons have become so popular that her daughter-in-law suggested she start a small business. At this point Hanson remains very low-key.

"I have so many other things I like to do, I was afraid that this might take the joy out of it," Hanson says.

Not so far. She tries to keep orders at a minimum but regardless, they are popular as gifts, a thank you, and at wedding and baby showers. Hanna has become an important part of this venture, sort of a promoter, Hanson says. Asked about the recipe, and having researched that myself, she agreed that it is a complicated batter and bake.

"There are many good macaron recipes out there," Hanson advises. "Just don't get discouraged. It is a process and all the steps are important."

The whole Hanson family are excellent cooks as well. Son Taylor, who was at Chester's for several years and a graduate of CIA, is a chef in New York at Per Se, one of Thomas Keller's restaurants. Now her love of baking has been passed on to her grandson Wilder, age 4, who last year entered the Olmsted County Fair with a cinnamon swirl bread and chocolate chip cookies. Just like his grandmother, he brought home several ribbons. (It might be awhile before he tries his hand at macarons.)

To place an order call Danielle's Patisserie, 507-250-3192.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .