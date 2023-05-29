Macy's Memorial Day sale is epic — score up to 70% off Kate Spade, Nike, Samsonite and more

Save big on everything from handbags to cookware during Macy's Memorial Day sale. (Photo: Macy's)

Memorial Day sales are here, and for the record, Macy's understood the assignment. The mega retailer is officially offering up to 40% off clothing, shoes, home goods, cookware, bedding and more, though we were able to find deals that are upwards of 70% off! On top of that, you can also score up to an additional 20% off select sale and clearance items with code MEMDAY at checkout. Long story short? There are tons of savings to be had, and this is one sale you don't want to miss. Check out our 15 top picks below — happy shopping!

Macy's Vanity Fair Beyond Comfort Underwire Bra $13 $48 Save $35 Soft yet supportive, this highly rated bra offers full coverage while its lightweight padded cups give a slight lift. Available in four pretty neutrals and sizes 36B to 40D. $13 at Macy's

"I really like this bra — it is a super soft material and very supportive," wrote a five-star reviewer. "The shoulder straps are a good thickness and do not cut into your shoulders. The back band is smooth and does not cause extra lines/bulging of skin for a nice, smooth look with a T-shirt."

Macy's Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece $136 $300 Save $164 with code If your old, residue-coated pots and pans could use an upgrade, this gorgeous 14-piece nonstick set from Rachael Ray has everything you need — and more! It's available in sky blue and sea salt gray. Save $164 with code Copied! Code: MEMDAY $136 at Macy's

The cookware set comes with two saucepans, a sauté pan, stockpot, two skillets, a cookie sheet, spoonula, slotted turner and 3-in-1 vegetable peeler, along with lids for the pots. "Very affordable, high quality, beautiful design and color," raved a Rachael Ray fan. "Food does not stick when you cook. It's also very easy to clean. I love this cookware."

Macy's Clarks Cloudsteppers Brinkley Jazz Sandals $33 $55 Save $22 The unofficial start of summer is here, and if you still need a comfy pair of sandals, look no further than these super cushy, lightweight flip-flops from Clarks. Choose from 12 colors, including neutrals and brights. $33 at Macy's

"I have at least six pairs of these sandals that I've collected over the past several years," shared a loyal Clarks customer. "They are my go-to shoe in the summer ... They are comfortable, well made, long-lasting and cute."

Macy's J. A. Henckels International 15-Piece. Knife Set $150 $250 Save $100 Never experience a dull moment in the kitchen again with this stainless steel knife set from J. A. Henckels. Not only will these blades make you feel like a dicing and slicing pro, they're also dishwasher-friendly! $150 at Macy's

This 15-piece set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5-inch hollow-edge santoku knife, 7-inch hollow-edge santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears, a 9-inch sharpening steel and hardwood block. "Great knife set," wrote a happy home cook. "It’s absolutely stunning. The knives are super sharp and sturdy. They cut through foods with ease and make life easier. I would definitely recommend this knife block set. Excellent quality product."

Macy's Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote $149 $248 Save $99 We all need a roomy tote for schlepping around our everyday essentials, and this leather stunner is just as gorgeous as it is functional. It's large enough to fit an iPad and 13-inch laptop and comes with a detachable pouch. $149 at Macy's

"I love my new bag!" gushed a swooning super fan. "I wanted a tote bag to carry my laptop, files and everything else that I need for working from the office or home ... This bag is exactly what I was looking for and then some. Not only can I get all my files, glasses, phone and laptop in it, but I can carry a bottle of water and a snack. The little bag inside is perfect for keys, gum and lip balm."

Macy's Style & Co. Crochet Cotton Tank Top $24 $40 Save $16 This adorable crochet tank is the perfect warm weather top with its breathable cotton fabric and comfortable, flowy fit. Plus, its quarter-buttons and frilly trim give it a more elevated look. Choose from four colors — black, white, yellow and blue. $24 at Macy's

"This tank top is a perfect addition to any summer wardrobe," said a satisfied shopper. "It fits perfectly and is light and flowy ... I will be wearing this all summer long."

Macy's Charter Club Damask Solid 550-Thread Count Four-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $77 $170 Save $94 Want to banish those pesky night sweats? This 100% cotton sheet set was designed to adapt to your body temperature all year long, and its luxuriously soft feel will have you snoozing like never before. It's available in a ton of colors to match your bedroom's aesthetic. $77 at Macy's

The queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. "Only sheets I'll sleep on," said one of over 3,600 five-star reviewers. "I bought my first set of these sheets 10 years ago and they have become my gold standard ... I have six different sets, and I have even given these as an occasional housewarming gift. They are absolutely the best."

Macy's Macy's 17" Reversible Omega 14K Gold Over Sterling Silver Necklace $209 $475 Save $266 with code This reversible 14K gold and sterling silver chain is like getting two gorgeous necklaces in one (and for over 50% off, no less). Simply flip it over depending on your mood or what you're pairing it with — genius! Save $266 with code Copied! Code: MEMDAY $209 at Macy's

"Two uses, great price," exclaimed a pleased shopper. "I purchased the Omega reversible to wear with pendants and it's beautiful. The length fits right at the base of the neck and is not constricting. The fact that it's reversible is a plus and makes the purchase even better."

Macy's Nike Air Zoom Winflo 9 Running Sneakers $75 $100 Save $25 Nike sneakers for 25% off? Sign us up! These comfy running shoes have cushioning in the heel and forefoot, along with bouncy, soft foam midsoles to keep your dogs happy for miles. $75 at Macy's

"This is my third pair of Winflos," said a repeat Nike wearer. "These shoes are comfortable right out of the box and have arch support. Good for walking, running and casual wear. True to size, roomy toe box, great fit!"

Macy's Samsonite Uptempo 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set $220 $620 Save $400 If you want to travel in style this season, this chic and durable Samsonite set is just the ticket. You'll get a carry-on and large spinner, both equipped with retractable handles and 360-degree wheels. Comes in three colors — teal, silver and rose gold. $220 at Macy's

Plus, the larger suitcase has a built-in TSA-friendly lock!"We just used the suitcases for a trip to Florida and couldn't be happier with them," wrote one jetsetter. "There was plenty of room to fit clothing and other necessary items. The four wheels made rushing through the airports so easy and smooth. They held up wonderfully from what I can imagine is rough handling of suitcases at the airport. I would definitely suggest these suitcases to anyone who travels."

Macy's Clinique 3-Piece A+ De-agers Anti-Aging Skincare Set $56 $107 Save $51 Valued at $107, these three wrinkle minimizers are a steal. You'll get a correcting serum, face cream and eye cream formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid to smooth and plump the skin for a fresh, smoother-looking glow. $56 at Macy's

"I'm 56 and had a couple of wrinkles starting to show around my mouth. I started using this with my daily regimen and my mind is blown," explained an impressed customer. "The wrinkles have almost completely filled in and the finer ones I used to have are completely gone. I don't wear makeup, so now I find I am really loving my skin again."

Macy's Levi's Original Denim Trucker Jacket $63 $90 Save $27 If you don't already have one of these wardrobe essentials, you won't find a better one than this classic Levi's denim jacket. It'll go with everything in your closet, and at these prices, go scoop up all four washes! $63 at Macy's

"Very versatile," was how one Levi's lover described it. "This is one of the best denim jackets I own. The fit is perfect. I can wear this with dresses, skirts, trousers or jeans. It has a fitted look that is flattering. It's not boxy at all and goes well with dressier items."

Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel $9 $18 Save $9 with code Your threadbare towels could probably use an upgrade, like this ultra-soft and fluffy one made of 100% cotton. Over 1,500 Macy's shoppers swear by it, and it's available in 10 colors. Save $9 with code Copied! Code: MEMDAY $9 at Macy's

"So soft! Definitely buying again," wrote an excited towel shopper. "I did not expect them to be as big as they were. They are plenty big to wrap up in. They are incredibly soft and absorbent ... The color is very vibrant and has hardly faded at all!"

Macy's Nerf Jumbo Badminton Set $18 $45 Save $27 Perfect for kids, these soft-sided racquets are both safer than their non-padded counterparts and super lightweight, making them easy to hold. You'll also get a ball and birdie! $18 at Macy's

"I was really surprised by how large this set really is — it's super jumbo!" shared a happy customer. "It's great for little hands or for taking to the beach. It comes with a birdie and a ball, which are also jumbo-sized. We have a blast just playing this in our backyard. It's really well-made and just great fun!"

Macy's I.N.C. International Concepts Mid-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts $35 $60 Save $25 You can never have too many denim shorts, and this not-too-short, not-too-long pair is like the Goldilocks version to rule them all. They have a bit of spandex for comfy stretch and the cuffed hems are a cute detail. $35 at Macy's

"Very light and very flattering," raved one reviewer. "I love the pockets and I love the length. The material is very soft and very light for hot summer days. I highly recommend these shorts."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.