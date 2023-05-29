Macy's Memorial Day sale is epic — score up to 70% off Kate Spade, Nike, Samsonite and more
Memorial Day sales are here, and for the record, Macy's understood the assignment. The mega retailer is officially offering up to 40% off clothing, shoes, home goods, cookware, bedding and more, though we were able to find deals that are upwards of 70% off! On top of that, you can also score up to an additional 20% off select sale and clearance items with code MEMDAY at checkout. Long story short? There are tons of savings to be had, and this is one sale you don't want to miss. Check out our 15 top picks below — happy shopping!
Vanity Fair Beyond Comfort Underwire Bra$13 $48Save $35
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece$136 $300Save $164 with code
Clarks Cloudsteppers Brinkley Jazz Sandals$33 $55Save $22
J. A. Henckels International 15-Piece. Knife Set$150 $250Save $100
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote$149 $248Save $99
Style & Co. Crochet Cotton Tank Top$24 $40Save $16
Charter Club Damask Solid 550-Thread Count Four-Piece Sheet Set, Queen$77 $170Save $94
Macy's 17" Reversible Omega 14K Gold Over Sterling Silver Necklace$209 $475Save $266 with code
Nike Air Zoom Winflo 9 Running Sneakers$75 $100Save $25
Samsonite Uptempo 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set$220 $620Save $400
Clinique 3-Piece A+ De-agers Anti-Aging Skincare Set$56 $107Save $51
Levi's Original Denim Trucker Jacket$63 $90Save $27
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel$9 $18Save $9 with code
Nerf Jumbo Badminton Set$18 $45Save $27
I.N.C. International Concepts Mid-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts$35 $60Save $25
Vanity Fair Beyond Comfort Underwire Bra
"I really like this bra — it is a super soft material and very supportive," wrote a five-star reviewer. "The shoulder straps are a good thickness and do not cut into your shoulders. The back band is smooth and does not cause extra lines/bulging of skin for a nice, smooth look with a T-shirt."
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
The cookware set comes with two saucepans, a sauté pan, stockpot, two skillets, a cookie sheet, spoonula, slotted turner and 3-in-1 vegetable peeler, along with lids for the pots. "Very affordable, high quality, beautiful design and color," raved a Rachael Ray fan. "Food does not stick when you cook. It's also very easy to clean. I love this cookware."
Clarks Cloudsteppers Brinkley Jazz Sandals
"I have at least six pairs of these sandals that I've collected over the past several years," shared a loyal Clarks customer. "They are my go-to shoe in the summer ... They are comfortable, well made, long-lasting and cute."
J. A. Henckels International 15-Piece. Knife Set
This 15-piece set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5-inch hollow-edge santoku knife, 7-inch hollow-edge santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears, a 9-inch sharpening steel and hardwood block. "Great knife set," wrote a happy home cook. "It’s absolutely stunning. The knives are super sharp and sturdy. They cut through foods with ease and make life easier. I would definitely recommend this knife block set. Excellent quality product."
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote
"I love my new bag!" gushed a swooning super fan. "I wanted a tote bag to carry my laptop, files and everything else that I need for working from the office or home ... This bag is exactly what I was looking for and then some. Not only can I get all my files, glasses, phone and laptop in it, but I can carry a bottle of water and a snack. The little bag inside is perfect for keys, gum and lip balm."
Style & Co. Crochet Cotton Tank Top
"This tank top is a perfect addition to any summer wardrobe," said a satisfied shopper. "It fits perfectly and is light and flowy ... I will be wearing this all summer long."
The queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. "Only sheets I'll sleep on," said one of over 3,600 five-star reviewers. "I bought my first set of these sheets 10 years ago and they have become my gold standard ... I have six different sets, and I have even given these as an occasional housewarming gift. They are absolutely the best."
Macy's 17" Reversible Omega 14K Gold Over Sterling Silver Necklace
"Two uses, great price," exclaimed a pleased shopper. "I purchased the Omega reversible to wear with pendants and it's beautiful. The length fits right at the base of the neck and is not constricting. The fact that it's reversible is a plus and makes the purchase even better."
Nike Air Zoom Winflo 9 Running Sneakers
"This is my third pair of Winflos," said a repeat Nike wearer. "These shoes are comfortable right out of the box and have arch support. Good for walking, running and casual wear. True to size, roomy toe box, great fit!"
Samsonite Uptempo 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
Plus, the larger suitcase has a built-in TSA-friendly lock!"We just used the suitcases for a trip to Florida and couldn't be happier with them," wrote one jetsetter. "There was plenty of room to fit clothing and other necessary items. The four wheels made rushing through the airports so easy and smooth. They held up wonderfully from what I can imagine is rough handling of suitcases at the airport. I would definitely suggest these suitcases to anyone who travels."
Clinique 3-Piece A+ De-agers Anti-Aging Skincare Set
"I'm 56 and had a couple of wrinkles starting to show around my mouth. I started using this with my daily regimen and my mind is blown," explained an impressed customer. "The wrinkles have almost completely filled in and the finer ones I used to have are completely gone. I don't wear makeup, so now I find I am really loving my skin again."
Levi's Original Denim Trucker Jacket
"Very versatile," was how one Levi's lover described it. "This is one of the best denim jackets I own. The fit is perfect. I can wear this with dresses, skirts, trousers or jeans. It has a fitted look that is flattering. It's not boxy at all and goes well with dressier items."
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel
"So soft! Definitely buying again," wrote an excited towel shopper. "I did not expect them to be as big as they were. They are plenty big to wrap up in. They are incredibly soft and absorbent ... The color is very vibrant and has hardly faded at all!"
Nerf Jumbo Badminton Set
"I was really surprised by how large this set really is — it's super jumbo!" shared a happy customer. "It's great for little hands or for taking to the beach. It comes with a birdie and a ball, which are also jumbo-sized. We have a blast just playing this in our backyard. It's really well-made and just great fun!"
"Very light and very flattering," raved one reviewer. "I love the pockets and I love the length. The material is very soft and very light for hot summer days. I highly recommend these shorts."
